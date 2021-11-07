Maintaining technological advantage beyond reform-FCW





DIU Director: Seeing Beyond Reforms to Maintain Technological Advantage By Lauren C. Williams November 6, 2021

If the United States wants to regain its technological advantage, it needs more than takeover reforms, according to the Chief Defense Technology Officer.

“We are losing that advantage and we are losing it rapidly, and if we look at what we need to do to maintain that advantage, I think it will be a re-commitment to science and technology in this country.” The director of the Defense Innovation Unit, Mike Brown, said at the Aspen Security Forum on November 4th.

“Federal-funded R & D’s share of GDP continues to decline from 2% of current national security-oriented investment to 0.35%, like leaders who want to maintain their technological advantage. I don’t think. ”

Brown, who had previously requested a Pentagon takeover manager in July after investigating favorable complaints about employment practices, criticized the requirement, although increasing STEM talent is part of the solution. The budgeting process was also necessary.

“We need to rethink these obstacles, these obstacles in our way. If you keep the requirements, you can’t do that. Think about narcissism. [what] Requirements mean that we are omniscient. We know exactly what the market should build. Well, it doesn’t work in the world. It’s about modularity, open interoperability, open standards … it needs rethinking. ”

Brown’s comment comes when Congress and the Pentagon openly think about possible reforms in the budgeting process so that the Pentagon can buy and develop technology, especially software, at a faster tempo.

Brown said, relatively speaking, while the requirements process was successful, takeover reforms have been the focus for decades.

“We need to go back to the risk-taking spirit of fewer people being able to make decisions,” Brown said. Let’s use some more flexible acquisition methods. It only travels as fast as the slowest gear in the system. ”

“We have focused on acquisitions over the last 20 or 30 years. Like other trading authorities, there are solutions. We are not working on requirements or budgeting, so they. You need to have the same enthusiasm to chase after, “Brown said.

Chris Lynch, a former director of Pentagon digital services that helped the Pentagon form a $ 10 billion joint enterprise defense infrastructure cloud acquisition, said he hopes the software will stimulate the same excitement as weapons systems. I did.

“When we think of the army, we think aircraft carriers, tanks, jets, or satellites are floating in space. Now they never disappear. It’s very obvious, but we. Is beginning to enter, what I consider to be the software era of defense, and it will be driven by the perfect execution of software to fulfill its defense and national security mission. ” I also talked on the panel.

“It’s cool to build big and heavy things. I see. It’s great. They should be considered great. But for unlimited computing and unlimited storage deployment, continuous integration and continuous integration. If you’re not too excited about deployment and the ability to get people to use the API, nothing has changed at this point, it won’t change, and it may not sound so exciting, but it needs to be exciting. You should be, yeah, I love APIs. “

Brown said another challenge for the United States, which has a technological advantage, is the ability to develop solutions with its allies on a large scale.

“We must find a way to work with our allies more easily and quickly,” Brown said, referring to the Biden administration, which has announced a new working group to share advanced technologies, including submarines, with Australia and the United Kingdom. ..Something [we can] Working together as a project to bring that technology to the military requires some of what we have talked about. There are no processes or systems that are easy or agile to incorporate allies, so you need to change the process. I fully believe that it needs to be changed in order to compete with China. “

About the author

Lauren C. Williams is a Senior Editor of FCW and Defense Systems, responsible for defense and cybersecurity.

Prior to joining FCW, he was a technical reporter for ThinkProgress, covering everything from Internet culture to national security issues. In his past positions, Williams has covered health care, politics, and crime in various publications, including the Seattle Times.

Williams graduated with a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Maryland College Park and a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from the University of Delaware.She can be contacted at [email protected]Follow her on Twitter @ lalaurenista, or follow her.

