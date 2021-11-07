Google Search also incorporates ranking elements for its page experience into the desktop version of the platform / the world of digital information





After testing on mobile services, Google plans to extend its new page experience ranking metric for its search engine to include the desktop early next year.

Google search is one of the best search engines out there and can easily be considered even the best. Editing search data from around the world literally and presenting it in an order that proves relevant in most cases will make the engine shine. Of course, you can get results with other search engines, but speed, efficiency, and effective rankings are the hallmarks that Google Search has fully identified after years of leading the business. Of course, budget is also important, and Google is in an enviable position to spend literally as much money as it needs on search. After all, the goal is to make it better and more efficient. Even if the ads are annoying.

Google’s typical metrics for ranking websites revolve around core web vitals called CWV and search engine optimization, which is often shortened to SEO. The former is easy. Measure factors such as page speed, visual stability, and responsiveness. Pages that take too long to load or have bugs are, of course, kicked to the bottom of the line. SEO is basically a measure of various things in a web page layout. So how efficient is the page when it comes to delivering information? Cluttered pages move down and aren’t ranked as high as clean pages. SEO is used entirely in all versions of Google Search, but most CWV and page experience metrics were kept exclusively for mobile devices.

Now that they’re on the desktop, Google is responsible for deciding what’s left and what’s going. Naturally, websites with HTTPS addresses will be ranked higher and will continue to be treated the same. However, mobile friendliness is an indicator that desktop version searches do not carry over. Simply put, if your website has both mobile and desktop versions, your search will only consider the latter CVW and page experience when ranking in the results.

The page experience as a metric will be rolled out to the desktop version of Search from February 2022. Google also plans to provide desktop websites with tools that help them better understand their website rankings through published search reports. To the developer.

