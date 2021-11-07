Important technological advantage to win the competition with China





The Kilo Company’s Marine Corps, 3rd Battalion, and 5th Marine Regiment launched the Black Hornet, a small unmanned aerial vehicle system, during the Marine Air-Ground Task Force Integrated Experiment (MIX-16) at the Marine Air-Ground Combat Center in Twenty Nine Palms. Fly ,California. Marines use the Black Hornet to scout ahead during patrols. This gives you an advantage over your enemies, as you gain more knowledge about where and what equipment they have.

November 6, 2021 – Continuing technology is important for the United States to maintain its dominance over other countries such as China, said Michael Brown, director of the Defense Innovation Unit, yesterday.

At the 2021 Aspen Security Forum in Washington, DC, Brown discussed maintaining US technological advantage and quickly bringing new technology into the hands of US fighters.

“To win this strategic competition with China, we need a technological advantage,” said the DIU director. “For the military, that means we need to modernize faster. [have] We are now using more commercial technology. “

Brown added that acquisition and budgeting requirements must work again for the Pentagon. “I’ve been leading a DIU for three years and what I’m seeing is [that] We are not moving fast enough. We are not making changes on a scale that requires changes to address the threat with China. “

Brown quoted previous comments by U.S. Cyber ​​Command Commander, Director of the National Security Agency, and Central Security Service General Paul M. Nakasone, saying that the human capital of U.S. volunteer forces was extraordinary. I agreed to be. “It’s amazing to see it in person in terms of ability and dedication to mission. It’s impressive. We owe it to them. [service] Men and women to give them the best tools.

We need to have the incredible sense of urgency, impatience and courage to change the process 60 years ago to do our best and get the right tools to do the job. This is important for all of us to stay safe. ” He said.

“We are losing it [technological] Edge, and we are losing it rapidly, “Brown said, adding that the United States needs a re-commitment to science and technology. “This includes STEM talent. Where is our program to develop STEM talent? The military needs it. And it stimulates people, as it did during the Space Race. I need a moon shot to do it.

We need a resurgence of such excitement about what science and technology can do and how it will enable economic prosperity in the next 20, 30, and 40 years. China has that long-term mindset, and we must do so. “

He said investing in technology has been done by China, where there are high-paying jobs. “that’s why [China is] We focused on creating industry standards for the next 10 or 20 years using what is called “China Standard 2035”, “said China with the United States, Canada, and its own capabilities. He said he was trying to replace all Western countries and businesses. ..

“We don’t want to live in that world,” Brown said.

He said it was important for the United States to settle down and not be complacent and to think that there was a corner for technology and innovation.

“If you don’t invest, you don’t have the right talent, and you don’t focus on the fact that this is high-tech racing, you can’t be happy with the results,” Brown said.

