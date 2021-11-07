Huawei closes digital talent gap in Asia Pacific





Jeffery Liu, President of Huawei Asia Pacific, will give a keynote speech on photos contributed by Asia Pacific Innovation Day-Digital Talent Summit 2021.

The ASEAN Foundation and Huawei signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Asia Pacific Innovation Day Digital Talent Summit 2021 on Wednesday on a joint effort to close the digital talent gap. The online summit brings together policy makers, researchers and industry experts to share solutions and best practices to build a sustainable ecosystem that will help develop digital talent in the Asia Pacific region. bottom.

“The Digital Talent Summit 2021, which aims to discuss and address the talent needs of young people in ASEAN ICT (Information and Communication Technology), will significantly increase their reliance on digital platforms, especially in the global epidemic. Obviously, it’s very relevant in the process of being forced to do that. ” Robert Mateus Michael Tene, Deputy Secretary-General of the ASEAN Political Security Community, said. “This auspicious event is in line with the goals of the ASEAN Digital Master Plan 2025 to improve the capacity of people to participate in the digital socio-economy.” The Asia Pacific Innovation Day Digital Talent Summit 2021 is a regional digital. It began strongly with a series of keynote speeches from government leaders emphasizing the importance of active participation of key stakeholders in the development of a solid foundation for the talent economy.

“Today’s programs are essential for developing young talent who are at the forefront of future developments in the digital world,” said Jose Sta. Romana, Ambassador to China in the Philippines. “The Philippines is working with major technology companies in the region to aggressively accelerate the adoption of some digital technologies in delivering services to the public, immersing the population, especially young Filipinos, in the digital realm. We are improving friendliness and developing a wide range of human resources. In improving the telecommunications industry and infrastructure in the Philippines, Chinese technology and telecommunications companies such as Huawei have signed joint venture agreements and other forms of collaboration domestically. Enterprises The importance of digital talent in sustainable development was highlighted at a virtual roundtable with prominent speakers from UNESCO, the International Telecommunications Union, Lee Quan Yu School of Public Policy and the Philippines.

“Innovation and development relies on a talent ecosystem. Huawei is ready to work with partners to build a talent ecosystem that leads to innovation,” said Huawei’s senior vice president and director. One Catherine Chen said in the opening remarks. “Huawei’s 20 years in the Asia Pacific region has been a journey to find like-minded friends. Build a comprehensive, innovative and vibrant ecosystem, attract and nurture more digital talent, and the region. Let’s work together to jointly promote the development and prosperity of Huawei. ”Another important activity of the Summit is the presentation of Huawei’s 2022 Asia Pacific Digital Talent Insights. Published by Alex Lee, Senior Consultant for National Digital Talent Development, the white paper documents the efforts and journeys of technology companies to develop digital talent in the Asia Pacific region.

Jeffrey Liu, President of Huawei Asia Pacific, said: “Fostering an innovative ICT talent ecosystem is the cornerstone of digital transformation. His keynote. Huawei will work with partners to invest $ 50 million over the next five years and 500,000 in the Asia Pacific region. Develop human digital talent. ”The signing ceremony further strengthened efforts to close the digital talent gap in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in the ASEAN region. MoU agreement between Asean Foundation and Huawei Asean Academy. The agreement highlights the preparation of both entities to implement Asean Seeds for the Future, a scaled-up version of Huawei’s global CSR flagship initiative, Seeds for the Future, which has provided world-class digital. Skill training for young people around the world since 2008. Through the Asean Seeds for the Future, the Asean Foundation and Huawei Asean Academy strive to build the digital capabilities of young people in 10 Asean member countries to prosper in the age of the digital economy. ..

