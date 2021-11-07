Use Google Maps like a boss: Never be late with this smart feature





But since then, Google Maps has evolved, evolved, and eventually reached a major historical milestone last year. By 2020, more than a billion people were using Google Maps every month. This shows how much the platform has improved over the last few years.

Google Maps is no longer just a navigation app, it’s a full-featured platform that can do much more. But at the core of its functionality is still a navigation module that is very useful for finding addresses using only mobile devices.

And during all these years, Google has introduced all sorts of additional features to enhance the navigation experience, including options to manage your trip much more efficiently.

This is the case with Google Maps settings where you can set reminders to allow users to leave at the right time.

First of all, let’s elaborate on the purpose of this feature.

The option to set reminders on Google Maps isn’t new, but few people really know that Google Maps can actually tell you when it’s time to leave for a particular destination.

And if you’re wondering who needs this, think of Google Maps as a personal assistant who wants to keep up with certain appointments.

And that is exactly the purpose of this feature. Simply tell Google Maps where you want to go and when you’ll arrive, and the app will notify your mobile device of your departure time.

If you want to know how accurate this feature is, the answer is as simple as possible. It’s as accurate as the navigation data provided by Google Maps in the first place. This is because the application can continuously monitor traffic to your destination and estimate the right time to depart based on the same algorithm to find the correct route to your address.

This means that you are getting a very accurate estimate of your departure time just to make sure you arrive on time. Of course, you don’t have to apply everything to Google Maps, as you’ve learned a difficult way to set reminders a few minutes ago to help your app deal with unexpected slowdowns.

So how do you set reminders and how exactly does the whole thing work?

On your iPhone, launch Google Maps and define a new destination, just as you would when setting up navigation. When you’re ready to start navigating on the main screen, tap the three-dot button in the upper-right corner and[終了するリマインダーを設定する]Look for the option.

Google Maps allows you to choose whether to get a quote based on your departure or arrival time. Also, depending on your settings, your application can issue notifications to ensure you’re not late.

The notification will be displayed on the lock screen and ” [user-defined address]..Leave by [time] Arrive at [time].. Open it for directions and updated travel times. “

A quick tap on this notification will launch Google Maps directly on the navigation screen for guidance on how to access previously defined navigation.

The overall experience is as simple as possible and it takes less than a few minutes to set reminders. Again, don’t take everything for granted. Google Maps can’t predict what’s going on on the road, so it’s a good idea to set a reminder a few minutes in advance to arrive on time.

