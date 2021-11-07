Amazon’s early Black Friday sale will feature great deals on technology, toys, fashion and home this weekend





Amazon continues to sell early on Black Friday, ahead of the holiday shopping crisis.

Transactions range from electronics, appliances, technology and fashion.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones, Microphone and Alexa Voice Control, Black on Amazon.

Save $ 100 on Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones. They come with a phone and a microphone for Alexa voice control. Pay $ 248.

The SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds sell for $ 99, saving $ 70. The bud contains live true wireless earphones and an active noise canceling wireless charging case.

Buy the Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch SmartHD Fire TV for 41% off for just $ 99.

Save $ 40 on this Kindle and it’s listed for $ 49.99.

Save over $ 50 with Mooka True HEPA + Air Purifier. You can save 29% by paying $ 127.99.

The iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum is discounted over $ 90 and sells for just $ 179.99.

Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet, 8 “HD, 612 years old, 32 GB, Introducing Doodle on Amazon

Get 50% Off Introducing Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablets for just $ 69.99.

Home etc.

Bedsure Satin Pillowcases Standard Set of 2 is 46% off the list price. Check out the 20×26 inch Silk Pillow Case for Hair and Skin, 2 Packs of Satin Pillow Covers with Envelope Closure for $ 6.37.

Blooming Jelly Womens Crewneck Sweatshirt Long Sleeve Laglan Letter Print Terry Casual Cute Pullover Top 21% Discount. Listed for $ 21.24.

For just $ 9.97, Marskinny Can Cooler for Slim Beer and Hardselzer | Stainless Steel 12oz Sleeve, Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Drink Holder Available.

Also, less than $ 10 is VABAMNA 6 Fidget Wristbands, Fidget Toys Dimples Fidget Stress Relief Wristbands, Fidget Bracelets Autism Toys Anxiety Relief ADHD Autism Decompression for Kids and Adults.

3 MIRITY 18% off packs of sports bras with padded straps. Listed for $ 22.09.

Save $ 30 on the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker. Its single serve K-cup pod coffee brewer, 6-12 ounces. Brewing size. You pay only $ 49.99.

15 Hot Wheels Variety Fun 5-Pack Bundle on Amazon.

Amazon offers 30% off Hot Wheels products. TheHot Wheels Variety Fun 5 Pack Bundle of 15is is available for $ 11.89.

Save $ 49 on the Hot Wheels Super 6 Lane Raceway. This 6-lane raceway features 8-foot multi-lane racing for ultimate competition. Get 39% off TheHot Wheels Monster Truck Downhill Race & Go Track Set and pay only $ 27.45.

Hot Wheels Unleashed-Nintendo Switch is also available for $ 41.

Check out all the Hot Wheels deals.

Barbie Gram Getaway House, Amazon Limited.

Barbie products are reduced by 30%.

TheBarbie Glam Getaway House is exclusive to Amazon and sells for $ 31.49. The latch and carrying handle mean that this fugitive is also the perfect home for your own getaway-take it on the go.

Save $ 9.90 with TheBarbie Dreamtopia Brush n Sparkle Unicorn with Lights and Soundsan pays only $ 23.09. Pay $ 15.39 for Amazon-only Barbie Teacher Doll. Another Amazon-exclusive Barbie Musician Doll with Musical Instruments is 30% off for $ 15.39.

Other Amazon-exclusive products are:

Check out all of Barbie’s deals here.

Fisher-Price Rough & Learn Pull & Play Learning Wagon, Amazon’s Pull Toy Wagon with Music.

Fisher-Price toys are also discounted by 30%.

Save $ 15 on TheLaugh & Learn Pull & Play Learning Wagon, a pull toy wagon with music and lights, and pay $ 29.49.

Get 50% off Amazon-only Toy Story 4, Jessies Campground Adventure and pay $ 22.40. TheLittle People Animal Friends Farmis sells for $ 27.99. Fisher-Price Little People Toy Story 4, Friends 7-Packis $ 14.99.

TheFisher-Price Seen Say the Farmer Saysis $ 11.89. TheFisher-Price Little People Surprise & SoundsHome is $ 12 off and listed for $ 27.99. TheLittle People DC Super Friends Crime Fighting Gift Set is $ 8.99.

Get 30% off TheLaugh & Learn Learning Kitchen and pay for just $ 32.89.

Check out all Fisher-Price products for sale.

Markheim is a sports reporter for the Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter @Mark_Heim.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.al.com/business/2021/11/amazons-early-black-friday-sales-features-great-deals-this-weekend-on-tech-toys-fashion-home.html

