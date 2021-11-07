Google may integrate the messaging and photo apps to improve the quality of text messages





9to5Google has discovered that by destroying the latest version of the Google Messages app (version 10.4 beta), Android users can immediately share videos using the Google Photos app.What was found in the beta version allows users to “share clearer video in text (SMS / MMS)”[設定]The new settings under the heading. This can be achieved by sending the video recipient a link to view in Google Photos instead of using MMS during a text / SMS conversation. Google is trying to integrate Google Messages with Google Photos Some photos may open automatically in Google Messages instead of directing users to the Google Photos app. Google hasn’t officially announced this feature yet, so it’s not clear exactly how it works. However, video with MMS delivers poor quality images, and usually only short clips can be shared using that platform, so you have to do something.

This new feature was revealed in the latest Google Message Beta teardown

As you may know, Google has been working hard to convince all Android users to implement Rich Communication Services (RCS) for messaging. Because RCS uses a mobile phone data connection instead of a mobile phone connection, it offers many of the features found in Apple’s iMessage, including the ability to send messages over Wi-Fi. Other changes found in RCS allow you to send more characters in your messages, receive read receipts, and enjoy end-to-end encryption.

When you send a video using RCS chat, you already have a nice looking video. When the video is sent in “chat” instead of MMS, the video is uploaded to the cloud and the recipient quietly receives a link to automatically play the video in a Google message. RCS allows Android users to send messages up to 8,000 characters instead of the 160-character limit allowed by SMS. It also allows Android users to share longer video files. Apple’s iMessage and RCS aren’t meshed, so allowing the Google Photos app to view videos allows iOS and Android users to send higher quality videos between the two operating systems. It can also be used to share video between RCS-enabled Android phones and RCS-disabled Android phones.

Recall that four major carriers (including Sprint at the time) were planning to team up to deliver RCS on Android phones via the Cross-Carrier Messaging Initiative (CCMI). Please give me. But this April, CCMI was killed. This did not undermine Google’s desire to continue working on RCS. One reason is that Google needs an Android messaging app that can compete with Apple’s iMessage. The second reason is related to money.

Google will end the Assistant’s “Your News Update”

Google is still planning to use RCS as a business platform to push ads to Android users. If you have an Android device and want to use RCS, please install the Google Messages app if it is not pre-installed on your mobile phone. Some carriers offer their own apps for text messages such as Verizon. Please note that these apps do not include RCS.

9to5Google also reported today that the ability for Android users to “play news” to the Google Assistant has been removed. An assistant called “Your News Update” plays “a combination of short news articles selected at the moment based on your interests, location, user history, preferences, and the top news articles out there.” Currently, users can go to the Google Assistant settings> News only offers the “News Briefing” option. Users who use the “Your News Update” that is no longer available will see the message “Your News Update is no longer available, but you can add it here to get the latest news for your favorite shows.” ..

Android users can choose their own news source for personalized news briefings

