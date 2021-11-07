“Genshin Impact” Xbox Release Date, Rumors, Port Theory





It is a conservative expression to call Genshin Impact popular. Since its free action RPG launched in September 2020, it has generated over $ 2 billion for miHoYo, a developer / publisher based in Shanghai, China. This game is available for PS4, PS5, PC, and iOS and Android devices. At least in the United States, Genshin Impact is the biggest mobile game launch ever, and I’m wondering if it could be extended to other platforms, of course. Will Genshin Impact ever appear on Xbox?

Does Genshin Impact on Xbox?

Currently, Genshin Impact is not available on the Xbox platform and there is no official word as to whether it will change. Developer miHoYo confirmed this in 2020.

Genshin Impact is not yet available on Xbox, but is subject to change. miHoYo

We have plans for next-generation consoles and will announce them when they take shape, “the company said. “There are currently no plans to release the game on Xbox,” he said. A few months ago, this is enough time to change this.

When is the release date of Genshin Impact Xbox?

It’s not a problem for Genshin to come to Xbox.miHoYo

With the success of Microsoft’s game subscription service, the Xbox Game Pass, the Xbox brand has gained momentum since last year. This has attracted more consumers to the platform and is more popular than ever. For this reason, it certainly makes sense to deploy Genshin Impact on the Xbox, especially since action RPGs are free and there are at least a lot of users to try.

The Xbox has historically not sold well in the Asian market. This could be a factor in why Genshin Impact hasn’t reached the platform yet. However, according to IGN (relayed by TechRadar), this could be a turning point as the Xbox Series X system is experiencing tremendous growth in Japan.

Genshin Impact can run on mobile devices as well as PS5, so the reason it doesn’t exist on the Xbox platform is due to technical limitations. That is almost certainly a business-related decision that can change depending on many factors.

In any case, given the recent success of the platform, its potential Genshin Impact will ultimately be on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

As of October 2021, Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmad estimated that there were actually about 8 million Xbox Series X | S systems, and Xbox One reached an estimated 41 million as of 2019. I am. Xbox users. You can justify porting Genshin to your platform. For now, there is no shortage of places to play Genshin Impact. And as the impact of Genshin Impact grows, its appearance on the Xbox seems inevitable.

Genshin Impact is available for free on PS4, PS5, PC, Android and iOS, but the Switch version is still under development.

