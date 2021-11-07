Star Wars: The Old Republic’s First Movie Trailer Re-released in 4K





Star Wars: The Old Republic was launched in December 2011, and to commemorate its 10th anniversary, all classic movie trailers have been enhanced and re-released in 4K. The first treatment I received was the trailer “Deceived,” which was released two years before the release of the game and depicts the dismissal of Coruscant by Sith.

Set 10 years before BioWare’s MMO, Darth Margas leads the Sith army assaulting the Jedi Temple, and his twillek partners Elena Dal and Mandalorian bounty hunter Shabizura. I am receiving support. The result of this battle is a boiling Cold War that begins to boil when the game begins.

The film was a Blur Studio film with impressive combat choreography based on motion capture. You can see how Blur Studio worked in the behind-the-scenes footage of the “Return” trailer. They are also responsible for memorable videos such as the introduction of Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War and Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning, the unreleased Prey 2 trailer, and The Elder Scrolls Online trailer trilogy. ..

Although no longer part of the Star Wars canon these days, BioWare has no plans to end the Old Republic. The MMO will soon receive a combat style renewal and a new extension called the Sith Legacy. This reveals Darth Margas’ “ultimate plan” and puts everything back where it started with the first trailer.

