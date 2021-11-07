“Forza Horizon 5” will be the case for this year’s game





The “Forza Horizon” series is already at the top of the genre, but can a car-focused project be the game of the year? In Forza Horizon 5, Playground Games insists that racing games need to win the highest honor. Driving games were so good in the early days of the “Gran Turismo” series.

That’s not surprising. For years, developers have pushed the boundaries of open-world racing games. In “Forza Horizon 4”, we created a dynamic environment as the seasons changed. With a few entries in the past, we have expanded the range of activities beyond the race. “Forza Horizon 5” feels like a natural culmination of this effort.

Forza Horizon 5 features a variety of biomes, including deserts, jungles, beaches, volcanoes and canyons. (Microsoft)

Creative juice is flowing The game is supercharged with endless imagination. This jump is the same as when Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson joined the “Fast and Furious” series. Street racing and crime resolution took the backseat to over-the-top action and a violent atmosphere, where the car basically acts as a superpower.

“Forza Horizon 5” crackles with its energy as the campaign takes players to Mexico. Players create their own avatars, customize the protagonist, and let the driver grab the steering wheel as a Forza Horizon superstar. They are essentially Michael Jordan in the driving world, and Mexico, with its diverse biomes, will be their court.

Players explore deserts, beaches, jungles, canyons, abandoned airports, ancient temples, the historic city of Guanafat, and the edges of volcanoes. Playground Games fills Forza Horizon 5 with a set of activities that match a range of locales. Meanwhile, detailed visuals pop out and become a showcase for the Xbox Series X | S hardware. Touches like the fiery sky at sunset and the endless scenery from cliffs will make players want to take screenshots (recommended to do so).

Complementing the landscape is a plethora of racing disciplines, stories, seasonal activities and multiplayer games. If players aren’t interested in drag racing, they can hit the road and tackle crowded underground street races or licensed road courses. Players can find PR stunt activities scattered on the map if it suits their taste to score the most points in the jump and drift zones.

Guanajuato, Mexico, is one of the locales depicted in “Forza Horizon 5”. (Microsoft)

What to do and what to do Playground Game is divided into five main activities from the Horizon Festival: Road Racing, Dirt Racing, Cross Country Racing, Street Racing and PR Stunts. Players earn praise by performing skills while roaming or by engaging in available contests. These praises unlock more parts of the festival and allow players to explore a wide variety of products. Most events take advantage of the beautiful Mexican environment to expose more of the world to drivers.

Players who level up and gain enough praise have access to showcases, expeditions and stories. That’s what Forza Horizon 5 is all about, and it’s where developers creatively release it. In these activities, players go through a sandstorm directly from “Mad Max: Fury Road”. Elsewhere, they also compete buggies against a pair of monster trucks while trying to avoid being destroyed on the road. In another scenario, it also helps researchers study the volcanoes that dominate the landscape.

More emphasis on the story adds a flare to the story. These side stories incorporate established gameplay mechanics into episodic missions. A little story dresses the race between the two cars into a “Vanguard Force 10” movie shoot. In this movie, the player plays the role of an actor who cannot drive. Another quest line focuses on repairing Volkswagen Beetles that have been in the family for generations. Not all of these missions are great, but it’s tempting to play them in a racing game and see how the scenario affects your race design.

It plays the best part of the franchise. The campaign pushes the boundaries of the possibilities of driving games, zooming beyond expectations and hitting all cylinders. This was a feature of the franchise when players raced on the train or stepped on unexpected terrain. These unexpected moments of joy are constantly appearing in this chapter.

Even better, Forza Horizon 5 has enhanced support for user-generated content. Players will be provided with more tools to create their own events and will be provided with almost unlimited content sources for their campaigns. Its value is further enhanced by multiplayer and seasonal offerings. The convoy will be back, but players will have more activities, including racing and some playground games.

Seasonal content includes limited-time events that also reflect the impact of the weather on the game. Like the UK in Forza Horizon 4, Mexico’s latest sequel features seasons that affect the weather on the map, which has a significant impact on race conditions. This shows the dynamism that most open world games lack.

All of that adds to the great effort to show that racing games are not only candidates for this year’s games, but also potential candidates.

“Forza Horizon 5”

4 out of 4 platforms: Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PCR: Everyone

