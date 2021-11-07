Edtech Sector: Experts to Integrate into Investment as Employment, Schools and Universities Open





Mumbai: The Covid-19 pandemic helped exponential growth in the education and engineering sector, resulting in huge numbers of hires in the sector, but experts said the opening of the school strengthened this uptrend. I think it is likely to be done. The pandemic has dramatically changed the way we teach and learn, and funding for edtech remains bullish, leading to the adoption of advanced technology and growth in both revenue and employment, said Aditya Mishra, CIELHR Service Director and CEO. Told PTI.

“We estimate that there are more than 10,000 active jobs across the industry and a lasting role. Apart from these, there are at least 50,000 temporary jobs in the education and engineering sector,” he said. increase.

However, once the physical store model begins to function properly, the intensity of recruitment, investment, and new registration behavior is expected to decline slightly.

“The number of new startups in this area will soon decline. Growth will slow, but momentum will continue as many schools and students have not yet been targeted for educational technology.

“The new Education Policy (NEP) will continue to serve as a catalyst for sector growth. Over the next few years, the industry will be integrated and a small number of key players will be created in each segment within edtech.” Said.

Edtech CEO and founder Shantanu Rooj said India’s edtech sector is raising huge capital investments, which will continue for the next few years. 2021 Startup Rock Star

education technology not only helped maintain the continuity of the institution, but also helped the institution become more efficient and better managed.

“Most institutions agree that it will be difficult to balance cost, quality and scale without the use of technology,” he added.

Rooj also said that technology in education has helped create new products, improve customer satisfaction, personalize learning, and improve metrics.

“This is in line with increasing user numbers, increased engagement learning and reputation, and increased individual learning requirements,” he added.

According to Rooj, India’s education and engineering sector has been steadily recovering since 2013, with investment and funding quintupling between 2013 and 2016.

However, the 2020 covid-19 pandemic proved to be a watershed moment for the entire education and engineering industry. In particular, online learning has witnessed a significant increase between both students and professionals, he said.

“Demand from industry and institutions for educational technology and related services has increased by about 140% in the last 14 months.

“Educational technology is now mainstream. It not only supports classroom education, but also creates education for new life forms that can help both traditional and hired learners. It helped, “he said.

Rooj added that edtech has emerged as a growth driver and supports the economy through investment and new jobs.

“Employment in the education and engineering sector has grown to 50-60% compared to covid 19 times ago. The various roles that have emerged in the last few years have not existed in the last few years. prize.

“Student counselors, online tutors, virtual lab instructors, online evaluation managers, remote supervisors, student engagement executives, student career counselors, course managers, etc. are new roles created by edtech,” he added.

Genius Consultants CMD RP Yadav said edtech has become part of education, but growth can slow down a bit after the school opens.

However, he said growth will continue to grow by about 40-50% over the next few years, as there is still a large gap between supply and demand.

Today, the sector is growing rapidly, economically and practically, and can be used at home at a convenient time, supported by limits to curb the pandemic epidemic.

“This sector has witnessed greater demand in the back room, especially for software developers, support capabilities, teachers, content writers, and marketing professionals. High-demand experienced people have 3-5 years and 6-10 years. It’s the year, “says Yadav.

Recruitment in this sector is also in roles such as content creators, scholars (teachers and trainers), marketing, product development, app developers, technical architects, program managers, software engineers, cloud infrastructure, security specialists, etc. He says.

Cities such as Bangalore, Puna, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi and NCR are increasingly hiring in this sector, he added.

