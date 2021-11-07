Here is a list of Google’s certified Pixel 6 screen protectors





The Pixel 6 is more than a week old for most owners, and the fingerprint sensor under the display has emerged as one of the major issues. Some screen protectors have problems. Google currently provides a list of brands that manufacture Pixel 6 and 6 Pro certified accessories.

As of last Thursday, the Google support page on how to “unlock your Pixel smartphone with your fingerprint” only said about Pixel 6 and “compatible” screen protectors:

Check the Made for Google Maker website for compatible screen protectors.

Google has linked to the main list of brands with “accessories designed and tested to work seamlessly with Pixel smartphones” and must be viewed manually.

Fortunately, that section was updated in detail last week.

The brands Made for Google have certified for Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6 are Zagg, Otterbox and Panzerglass.

That said, most of the models from all three brands are sold out, but the Google Store isn’t currently selling Zagg and is labeled as “out of stock.”

OtterBox: Pixel 6 Clearly Protected Film Screen Protector ($ 19.95) Pixel 6 Pro Clearly Protected Film Screen Protector ($ 19.95) Panzerglass: This accessory is not yet listed on the company’s website, but details are available at third-party retailers. You can get it from. PanzerGlass Tightened Glass Screen Protector – For Google Pixel 6 ($ 28.49) PanzerGlass TPU Screen Protector – For Google Pixel 6 Pro ($ 22.99) Zagg: (Curiously not listed on the Made for Google page) Glass Elite for Google Pixel 6 ($ 39.99) Glass Curve Elite for Google Pixel 6 Pro ($ 49.99)

Of course, many other brands, including well-known brands, offer screen protectors not yet listed by Google. As part of that, the official guidance of the company is:

If your fingerprints aren’t scanned, it could be due to a screen protector. Make sure you are using a screen protector certified by Made for Google.

Our advice is that it takes longer to adjust to UDFPS compared to past Pixel rear mount sensors. Mostly, you need to keep your finger on the leader instead of being able to tap and lift it quickly.

Its optical under-display fingerprint sensor is a bit slower than the one used by OnePlus, but after nearly two weeks of use between the Pro and standard models, it’s not too much of a problem. It’s a little slow and a little noisy about your placement, but it gets the job done. When muscle memory begins, I don’t think it’s a problem.

Pixel 6 details:

