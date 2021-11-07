Google offers a scholarship worth Rs 70,000 for girls to earn a degree in computer science





Google offers scholarships to women who are or are seeking a career in computer science. The scholarship application process is for women from the Asia Pacific region. Therefore, Indian students can also apply.

The Generation Google Scholarship for Women in Computer Science helps students earn a degree in computer science that excels in technology. Selected students will receive a scholarship worth $ 1000 (Rs.74191.35) in the 2022-2023 academic year.

Scholarships are awarded to students based on innovation, fairness, diversity, inclusiveness, and the strength of each candidate’s commitment to academic performance. The deadline for applying for the internship program is December 10, 2021.

Google Scholarship: Who can apply?

Eligibility criteria for using the Generation Google Scholarship Program

— Candidates must currently be enrolled in a full-time bachelor’s degree in an academic career-2021-2022.

— Applicants must be sophomores at accredited universities in Asia Pacific countries.

— Candidates must enroll in Computer Science / Computer Engineering, or a closely related technical area.

— Apart from strong academic records, they also need to have leadership qualities.

Google Scholarship: Required Documents

— A resume / resume that emphasizes the technical projects in which the candidate participated and their participation in community engagement initiatives.

— Academic records from current or previous institutions (if any).

— Candidates are also required to submit two 400-word essays. The essay must be written in English.

— These essays assess a candidate’s commitment to fairness, diversity, inclusiveness, and financial needs. The two topics are:

What are the key challenges that women in the technology industry may face? And what do you think you are part of the solution to this challenge? Keep in mind that the impact can occur in different ways and at different scales.

How will receiving this scholarship affect your education? Describe the circumstances that affect your scholarship needs and the educational goals you can achieve with this scholarship.

The amount of the scholarship must be used for expenses, tuition fees, books, equipment and supplies required for elementary school classes. Once the candidate is selected, the registration will be confirmed. All scholarships will be paid directly to selected students.

The company has the full right to revoke scholarships for scholarship students who no longer meet or maintain their eligibility requirements.

Selected winners will receive instructions on how to receive the award from the tech giant. If you do not complete the step by the specified deadline, you will be considered disqualified and will not receive any rewards.

Google employees cannot apply for Google scholarships.

