Some Google Pixel smartphones randomly call users in their contact list





To be honest here, Google’s Pixel smartphones are notorious for having problems. It’s actually a bit of a meme in the industry, and in recent years it’s been a self-fulfilling prophecy, but there’s certainly a good reason. The new shiny Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are no exception. After launch, it didn’t take long for the first reports of green screen shades, flickering, and punch hole weirdness to begin to flow.

Now, in a fairly new and still highly developed situation, some users report that Pixel smartphones are randomly calling users in their contact list. You can read some of the direct stories in this Reddit thread. We’ve searched through several sources on this issue and will do our best to summarize the situation, but some reports are still scattered and a bit confusing.

Most sources seem to agree that the call itself is actually made by the Google Assistant. I mistakenly believe that the user has issued a “call someone” style voice command. Some users report that this happened when the Google Assistant was chatting around the phone in an unfamiliar language. This is a problem, but it can be understood. However, most well-known reports describe a quiet environment, even at midnight when users are sleeping. Some affected users have Google Activity History enabled on their account, like a command to access the archive, list back to a record that the assistant said they triggered the call, and call someone. Some people have discovered that they can’t hear. The hot word “Hey Google” wasn’t even spoken. So that’s obviously part of the problem there.

Our colleagues at 9to5Google are experiencing some strange things themselves and may shed more light on the problem with the behavior of certain assistants they managed to reproduce. As you can see in the video above, the assistant may have trouble interpreting the first command given after unlocking the phone. The process is long and often uses a random name from the contact list to make the calling command the “default”. Interestingly, restarting the device may temporarily fix the problem, and some other users speculate that this is due to historical data or cache, ruining the Google Assistant. .. It may be data from a previous device backup.

Assistant response in lock screen settings

The last little bit of the puzzle further explains why this happened to a locked Pixel smartphone in a quiet room. This is clearly related to the “Assistant response on lock screen” option. That is, the phone always listens for the “Hey Google” trigger, falsely detects it, and then listens for the entire “first use after unlock” described above. It will work. A temporary fix for some of the issues is to disable “Assistant response on lock screen”.

However, the room was quiet and there was no “Hey Google”. Now, some of the reports we read claim that the bug occurred even when the phone’s microphone was turned off from the privacy toggle of the notification shade. Does this mean that the bug doesn’t really require a mic input or Google is ignoring its own privacy switch? Either way, it’s not great.

At this point, I started the assistant and didn’t say anything.

A few seconds later, I wanted to call James, so I even asked him “mobile” or “work.” If I had only one number, I was now calling James.

This. Something triggers the assistant, then it decides to call someone on its own. pic.twitter.com/mpc50rpBeg

Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) November 5, 2021

Either way, at least unlike many other issues, this doesn’t seem to be hardware-related, so it’s a little less worrying in the long run. In fact, I’ve read some reports of bugs on older Pixel 3a and 4a devices as well. Also, Google is clearly already “aware of this issue” and “working on an immediate fix.” It was good to hear.

Source | Street 1 | 2-chome

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gsmarena.com/some_google_pixel_phones_are_randomly_calling_people_on_their_contact_list-news-51735.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos