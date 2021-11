When will it rain here? Google AI gives an almost accurate answer

Can you know where it rains at the exact time and place? We are getting closer and closer to the answer of yes. The reason is the technology that is already named. DGMR is the artificial intelligence of DeepMind, which belongs to Google. Based in London, England, she delves into one of the most difficult problems in science.

The situation is as follows. In the next 90 minutes, the group has developed a DGMR tool (acronym for deep rain generator model, free translation) that allows you to pinpoint the probability of rain somewhere. Details were published in an article in the journal Nature.

Experts have already determined that these predictions made by the service are superior, for example, in location, extension, rainfall intensity, and even movement.

In a blind comparison with other devices already on the market, the prediction accuracy was 89%.

And how important is this?

This is the basis of outdoor events. It can be used at the airport or for flight planning and guidance. For example, it is also important for emergency services. Local governments can act to prevent destruction from rain.

Rain forecasts have long been an attempt by scientists to find them with absolute accuracy. Existing technologies are currently using simulations based on the description of computer physics to examine the atmosphere. This is very useful in long-term cases (for example, the next few days), but nothing is correct with accuracy of hours or minutes.

“Predicting precipitation remains a major challenge for meteorologists,” Greg Carbin, head of operations for the US Weather Forecast Center, said in an interview with Technology Review.

The work done by DeepMind is still in the testing stage. DeepMind works directly with the UK Government through the Met Office, the UK Meteorological Agency.

DeepMind used radar data to train AI. Many countries publish immediate measurements of cloud movement and other information. Therefore, a junction was created to detect the priest. Then an updated stop motion video was created. In this way, DGMR learned to generate “fake” radar, which yields true measurements.

Niall Robinson, Head of Partnerships and Product Innovation for the Met Office, says that, despite all, forecasts can show good or bad in different ways.

“Machine learning algorithms often try to optimize to easily measure how good a prediction is,” he said in an interview with Technology Review.

“In one prediction, precipitation may be wrong in the right place, or in another, precipitation may occur in the right combination of intensities but in the wrong place. In this study, the algorithm was as follows: We are making great efforts to evaluate it. A wide set of indicators, “he adds.

