Technology can do a lot, but it can’t be net zero on its own





Think of technology in the early 1990s.

The internet was still in its infancy. If I wanted to go online from home, my PC dialed in using a modem over a copper telephone network. Only a few hot shots had a cell phone. Today, there are more mobile devices than people.

Technology can dramatically change our lives, just as mobile phones change from luxury to ubiquitous.Photo: Getty Images

Less than a quarter of Australian households had air conditioning. The majority do so today. A handful of enthusiasts have installed very expensive solar power (PV) systems on their roofs. Currently, more than 25% of Australian homes have rooftop solar power.

Australia’s first wind farm was a miniature a few years ago, compared to many of today’s wind farms. Production of coal seam gas in Queensland had not begun. Today it is a major export industry.

It’s easy to forget how much technology has changed over the last three decades, and how technology has had a huge impact on our lives. This turmoil will continue and should, in fact, be accepted as a fundamental part of the decarbonization program.

However, experience has shown that energy technologies often also require government orders and incentives to promote or tame them.

The federal obligation also appears to have been excluded in Morrison’s long-term emission reduction program, an economic-wide plan to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

The plan is based on five key principles, one of which is technology, not tax, and then expansion of options, not obligation. Together, these two principles can be considered the basis of the overall plan.

The last few decades have given us many examples of destructive energy technologies.

This turmoil is now strongly felt throughout the energy sector. Perhaps most notable is that the energy company AGL is now split in two because of this turmoil. And AGL is not the only incumbent facing such existential challenges.

The strong adoption of rooftop solar power in Australia was initially driven by government incentives. Photo: Shutterstock

Therefore, it is justified that the Morrison government emphasizes the destructive potential of energy technology.

The plan lists some of the technologies that need to be deployed on the road to Net Zero by 2050. And the transportation sector.

The electrification, clean hydrogen and carbon capture and storage (CCS) processes, which pipe waste underground for permanent storage, are considered future technologies in the industrial, mining and manufacturing sectors.

In particular, CCS is not considered in the power sector. Given the rise of energy storage such as renewables and batteries, we now agree most.

Overall, these technologies are well understood and indisputable to energy professionals, but of course there are disagreements over technology risks, costs, and plausible uptake rates.

It is less certain that the plan mentions land-based solutions and other new technologies for the agriculture and land sectors.

These include the development of various means of storing carbon in soil and feed for cattle and sheep to reduce methane emissions that have not yet been deployed. Moreover, using land to store carbon would be controversial if it reduced the land available for agriculture.

The plan envisages the government to play a role in realization, including over A $ 20 billion in federal investment by 2030, using the already released technology investment roadmap as a guide. increase.

Some technical solutions, such as the development of low-emission livestock feed, are uncertain.Photo: Release splash

In particular, this is not the total funding spent on these low-emission technologies, but only the federal contribution to free up more than A $ 80 billion in total investment from the private sector and state governments.

With these investments, the government predicts that the plan will reduce Australia’s emissions by 30 to 35 percent in 2030 compared to 2005.

This is slightly above the previous government goals, but less than those proposed by institutions such as the Australian Academy of Technology and Engineering and the Australian Business Council.

And history shows that after 2030, more than technological development and turmoil will be needed to bring us to zero by 2050.

For example, many Australians are currently opting for rooftop solar because they can save money while reducing emissions. Nonetheless, these are now weaker and uptakes are stronger than ever, but uptakes have previously been driven by strong consumer incentives.

In particular, the design of the PERC solar cell, which currently holds the dominant market share, was invented at UNSW in the 1980s, which supported decades before this remarkable technology was commercialized.

The experience of large-scale wind and solar power is more complex.

Like rooftop solar, these were originally funded by federal-mandated renewable energy targets. However, new wind and solar are now being driven by state-based obligations and direct contracts with large organizations seeking to reduce emissions.

Large-scale renewable energy uptake in Australia was driven by subsidies.Photo: Pexel

Perhaps surprisingly, energy-efficient light gloves, despite saving considerable money to consumers, required some obligations to promote their adoption. Without these obligations, old and highly inefficient globes would still be widely used.

Similarly, inefficient pickup trucks and SUVs are cheaper and much more popular in the Australian automotive market, despite the availability of more fuel-efficient hybrid-powered sedans.

This would not be the case if Australia was not one of the few jurisdictions that was not obliged to save fuel or emit greenhouse gases.

It is clear that innovation cannot always drive decarbonization. Indeed, innovation can even increase emissions by making energy cheaper and encouraging more energy consumption.

We have not yet talked about other environmental impacts that may require regulation, especially e-waste resulting from the adoption of some energy technologies. For example, dead-life solar panels and batteries are two important e-waste concerns.

Therefore, government obligations and the need for taxes cannot be ruled out if one wants to reach net zero.

The combination of carrot and whip is essential and they come in a variety of forms. But sticks are a government obligation, and carrots are a government subsidy raised from taxes.

Economic purity must nevertheless lag behind political feasibility, as Australia has expanded its dispute over climate change. The sticks should not be too big and the carrots should be bigger.

Australia needs to survive the political war over climate.Photo: Getty Images

At best, Morrison’s government plans can be seen as a practical step in the right direction. In the worst case, the plan joins a long list of abandoned energy policies from both sides of politics.

Take the equivalent policies of the opposition equally seriously for the upcoming federal elections and survive the climate war.

That way, in less than 30 years, you can focus on the much larger, much more difficult, and much more exhilarating tasks of accepting the turmoil and building a net-zero energy system.

Banner: Getty Images

