Technology week





Metaverse: Ideas from the Web Summit

At this year’s Web Summit in Lisbon, there wasn’t as big a buzzword as “Metaverse,” the virtual reality version of the Internet that Facebook and others wanted to build. This week’s conference brought up some important ideas about how the Metaverse will evolve.

Workplace: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes that the workplace can be transformed by virtual reality (VR). In August, Facebook announced Workrooms, a platform that allows employees to participate in virtual meetings using VR headsets. It looks like a cartoon-like avatar. Facebook product manager Chris Cox responded to the idea that employees may not want to discuss serious issues while depicted as cartoons. “The reason it’s better for us than video conferences is because we can see body language,” he said. Facebook isn’t the only one trying to update a conference call that caused a lot of malaise during a pandemic. Augmented reality company Magic Leap is working with software company Cisco to create 3D conferences using augmented reality headsets.

Gaming and Entertainment: The gaming platform Roblox is widely seen as the basic metaverse, with millions of people attending virtual concerts by pop stars such as Zara Larsson. A Swedish singer told the Web Summit that Roblox allowed him to perform for a much larger audience than the actual venue, including people from “a small town in a country I’ve never toured”. rice field. Meanwhile, electronic music legend Jean-Michel Jarre will create a soundscape and virtual show for the entertainment-focused metaverse Sensorium Galaxy.

Shorter Screen Time: Some Web Summit panelists were enthusiastic that the Metaverse could eliminate the more intriguing aspects of the Internet, such as addiction to staring at the screen. Metaverse also has the potential to offer more social experiences than lonely phone scrolling, says Ivan Nikitin, product director of Sensorium Galaxy.

Creative Exit: Metaverse evangelists want the new virtual world to be an exit for creative expression. You might give yourself a pair of wings, or hair made of flames-similar to another early Metaverse-like website, Second Life. Amy Peck, CEO of virtual reality consultancy Endeavor XR, said:

Everything that can’t be explained

Unexplained podcast from Vox Media

Vox Media is always known as an explainer who unravels many threads of events in a world of too much information and too little context. But in this new science podcast, launched earlier this year, is Vox essentially flawed in the field of psychology, which underwent a major overhaul of basic principles about 10 years ago because of the placebo’s functioning? Please, we have adopted a timeless concept in that it cannot be explained. Host Noam Hassenfeld sees the most fascinating unanswered questions in science and the often notable ways scientists are trying to answer them, with many experts and Vox reporters attending each week. doing.

Analog does it

There are many sleep and meditation apps, but they all involve looking at the screen, which is essentially distracting. You might start listening to the calm ocean sounds, but before you realize it, you’re scrolling through Twitter. The French company Morphe has a solution. A gadget that works without a screen, internet or Bluetooth and is not connected to mobile or computer apps. A music box containing over 200 pre-recorded modules for sleep and meditation based on eight relaxation and sleep techniques: body scan, breathing, movement, visualization, heart coherence, naps, relaxing music, and natural sounds. Please think. The gadget comes with a book listing the sessions and has three keys to help you select different sounds, sessions and modules. A fully analog device in the digital world may just be what we need to sleep better.

Clippy is back

Remember Clippy, the annoying and unpopular personal assistant of Microsoft Office, who died 20 years ago in disgrace? Now, Clippy is back in Microsoft Teams as a sticker pack. Yes, that trueClippy has agreed to get out of retirement! Whether you love him or hate him, Clippy is back with a retro sticker pack in the team, Microsoft said, confirming Clippy’s resurrection. Clippy was born in Office 97 and provided useful tips for using Microsoft Office software, but with the introduction of Office XP in 2001, it died unloved and undisturbed. Riding on Clippy’s posthumous fame as the subject of a thousand memes and reviving it as a sticker pack is a kind of genius. On the internet, as we know, attention is not bad attention.

Clubhouse is multilingual

Clubhouse is now multilingual

Earlier this week, the audio social app Clubhouse launched app support for Android users in 13 languages, including 5 Indian languages. Therefore, users can use apps in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu, with the exception of French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (Brazil), and Spanish. You will be able to access. Language support works not only for onboarding, which is the process when a user joins the app, but also for features such as prompts, notifications, and explanations.

New world of wallpaper

Swirl Walls on Google Play

Rotating wallpaper, who? SwirlWalls, a new wallpaper app for Android, allows you to select one on your screen and animate your wallpaper as you interact with your phone. This app makes all home screen page changes, gesture navigation swipes, and lock screen operations feel more responsive and interactive.

Choose from 200 custom wallpapers, each with its own style and color combination. Each style is available in over 10 remixes. You can choose not only your favorite wallpaper, but also the color scheme and effects. The app also supports dark themes, which matches the refresh rate of your phone display. More importantly, SwirlWalls works with a variety of launchers, including stock launchers such as Pixel Launcher and Samsung One UI Home, or third-party launchers. If you need something new and different every day on your phone screen, try SwirlWalls.

Nitin Sreedhar and Shrabonti Bagchi

