Google Hyderabad is looking to hire for multiple roles





Hyderabad: If you have an engineering background or experience in data analysis, you should check out the Google Indias Career page. The office of search engine giant Hyderabad aims to play multiple roles in areas such as operations engineers and business managers who lead data analysts.

Here’s an overview of the different types of roles Google has adopted in Hyderabad offices.

Lead Data Analyst, Payment, Trust and Security

Minimum qualifications:

A bachelor’s degree in computer science, applied mathematics, statistics, quantitative social sciences, or equivalent work experience.

7 years of experience in data and analysis.

Experience in querying / analyzing SQL databases and writing code in web or mobile development languages ​​(Java, JavaScript, Python, Go, PHP, Android, or iOS).

Priority:

Experience in payment fraud, security, or threat analysis.

A solid understanding of how the Internet works economically, socially and technically

Reliable ability to identify workflow issues and optimize and scale processes.

Excellent communication skills. Comfortable dialogue with internal and external users.

Data Analyst, Chrome Security, Trust and Security

Minimum qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or equivalent work experience.

Over 3 years of experience in any of the areas of security investigation, risk and fraud investigation, or operational management.

Data and analysis experience. That is, working with multiple datasets (using SQL and Python), visualization of web-scale datasets for executive presentations.

Priority:

Experience in managing and investigating fraud risk, internet advertising, or e-commerce.

Experience in fraud, threat analysis, and / or security working as part of a security / privacy team on data protection and user trust for Internet companies.

The ability to identify workflow issues and optimize or scale the process.

Understanding web development languages ​​(Java, JavaScript, Python, etc.).

Corporate Operations Engineer, Contact Center Platform

Minimum qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience.

Experience troubleshooting problems with more than one operating system (Linux, Mac, etc.).

Experience in troubleshooting in application and network environments.

Experience in IT Asset Management, Technical Troubleshooting, PLX, Network Operations, Customer Support Operations, Technical Support Operations, Chrome OS

Priority:

Experience in providing infrastructure / technical support and solutions to prominent internal customers.

Deep Understanding of Three or More in IT Operations: Troubleshooting Windows, Mac OS, Unix, Chrome OS, Networks, Scripts and Automation, or Troubleshooting Applications.

A thorough understanding of process implementation and documentation

Understanding IT change management best practices is desirable, but not required

Good SQL scripting

Facility manager

Minimum qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in a related field or equivalent work experience.

Over 9 years of experience in facility management and services with a focus on facilities, hospitality, corporate services, wealth management, or equivalent office management.

Priority:

Experience working with other business units to meet company goals and standards and act in good faith in all business transactions.

The solid record that influenced strategic change and initiatives was wise.

The ability to think “out of the box” and bring creative, non-standard and innovative solutions to the table.

Ability to communicate in writing, meetings, and the ability to move between offices in your area.

A comfortable and engaging presentation in front of a large number of people.

Advanced leadership skills with solid ability to exert influence at all levels.

To find out more about these roles and apply for the desired job, log on to careers.google.com, select Hyderabad as the location, and see the list of available jobs.

