Google Pixel foldable cameras may come with an inferior camera system.Please see here for the detail





After significantly improving the camera system with the Google Pixel 6 Pro, the company has the potential to reduce camera quality with its next foldable smartphone. Google may use older Pixel foldable hardware to reduce the size of the camera bumps and the thickness of the smartphone. Keep reading to find out more about Google’s upcoming smartphones and their camera systems.

According to a 9To5Google report, the Pixel foldable smartphone will be available in 2022. However, the smartphone does not have the flagship camera sensor found in Google’s latest smartphones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. For reference, Google’s latest smartphones come with Samsung’s GN1 sensor. This is very large and allows more light to enter the sensor, resulting in a better image.

Google camera APK file reveals Pixel foldable inferior camera system

The report is based on the latest Google Camera system files and states that future Google Pixel foldable devices will come with the Sony IMX363 sensor that was originally used on the Pixel 3. More specifically, the Pixel 3 was launched in 2018. And smartphones didn’t have impressive camera hardware, but Google’s powerful image processing algorithms made up for it. That said, I’m a little worried about using the same camera sensor for the foldable smartphones that will be available in 2022.

The foldable Google Pixel got a lot of attention in 2020, when the report on smartphones first appeared. The code name for this device is Passport and, which was scheduled to be launched in 2021. At that time, it was speculated that it had a Samsung 7.6-inch 120Hz LTPO display. However, the code name of the smartphone is rumored to be “Pipit”. If you use the 12MP Sony IMX 363 as the primary sensor, the Pipit may have another 12MP IMX 386 sensor. It is used to capture ultra-wide photos.

Your smartphone may have a total of 4 cameras

In addition to the primary and ultra-wide cameras, the Google Pixel foldable camera is estimated to have two additional cameras. These are said to be two 8MP Song IMX355 sensors that act as the front camera for the second screen (folded) and the front camera for the first screen (when opened). In terms of appearance, the first Pixel foldable smartphone will be a step back in camera quality from Google’s main smartphone lineup, Google Pixel. This also applies to foldable phones from other manufacturers, such as Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3, which comes with a camera system that is inferior to Samsung’s S21 Ultra.

