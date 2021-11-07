



The Bank of England (BoE) has been around for over 300 years. Founded in 1694, it is the oldest central bank in the world. Many changes have been made in the history of banks, but their mission remains unchanged: to promote financial stability and provide an environment in which money can be used safely. Also, in recent years, innovation has become more important.

BoE has a keen interest in FinTech, connecting with startups and businesses to develop new services and applications. As part of this effort, we have created a lab that promotes innovation within its own walls, including three key initiatives: Fintech Accelerator Program, Project Innovate, and The Regulatory Sandbox.

As explained below, the BoE recognizes that innovation can come from anywhere, not just from other banks and large corporations. They encourage changes in the way people think about finance by reaching out to innovators around the world who may be able to help them reach their goals. They also partner with universities for R & D projects to stay on top of FinTech trends.

The Bank of England is interested in several new technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI). This area is receiving a lot of attention from banks. Two examples of current applications are AI for prediction and faster indicators for real-time insights. We also developed a chatbot and an in-house cognitive search engine.

However, central banks are also concerned about the risks associated with cutting-edge technology. If the data is based on changes, the effectiveness of the AI ​​algorithm can be lost. There is also the risk of reduced effectiveness as new datasets are incorporated. In addition, AI has a bias as a result of the people who built the data because of its human origin.

In addition, companies experimenting with new technologies in the FinTech ecosystem are at great risk to their reputation. In some cases, new technologies are known to fail brilliantly. In 2016, a decentralized autonomy called DAO collapsed after hackers stole about $ 50 million worth of cryptocurrencies at the time.

It is important for financial institutions and innovators to be aware of these risks as they explore FinTech’s new frontier. AI also raises other ethical issues. For example, risk profiling can cause financial exclusion for some people. What is the exact trade-off between risk and return? Both start-ups and multinationals need to ask themselves this question when adopting emerging technologies.

The Bank of England is actively interacting with the fintech sector and is committed to promoting secure innovation. We are also looking at crypto assets and state-of-the-art technology in other countries such as the United States and China. They want to improve the customer experience and make the financial system safer for everyone involved. Tansy Morgan envisions that one day the world may create a universal law for artificial intelligence that is fully applicable to all nations. This idea is clearly a long-term goal, but it’s something she should keep in mind.

In summary, the Bank of England’s commitment to embracing innovation is commendable, despite its many responsibilities as a central bank. We need to oversee the entire banking sector, but we want to use state-of-the-art technology and ensure balanced development with secure fintech rules in place. It paves the way for other banks in the areas of regulation and innovation.

