An Australian company born of RDE immigration and innovation that empowers today’s creativity





RDECaster Pro is the world’s first fully integrated podcast production console … [+] It has features that make podcasting easy for everyone.

RDE

From time to time, I like to write profiles about companies and brands in the audio industry that caught my eye because of their innovation and product quality. Recently, my gaze has landed on the microphone maker RDE. The name is now synonymous with microphones and other audio kits used by filmmakers and podcasters.

RDE has come to the fore since podcasting and Vlog became widespread, but the company’s roots go a long way. The name is familiar, but if it’s difficult to place, I’ve seen at press conferences around the world the RDE logo engraved on the windshield of a foam mic that appears to be attached to almost every camcorder. There will be times.

The history behind this fascinating company is a spectacular transformation that took immigrant stories, bankruptcy, and mundane electronics companies into brands with the perception that Shure, AKG, or Sennheiser enjoys. includes. What makes RDE even more unusual is that it is based in Australia, designing and manufacturing all its products before exporting them worldwide.

RDE’s roots date back to the early 1960s when British-born electronics engineer Henri Reedman moved to Sweden, married his wife Astrid, and started his family while working as chief engineer for a Swedish telecommunications company. I can. In the evenings and weekends, Henry supplemented his income by repairing and modifying the product for a Swedish distributor of German professional audio maker Dynacode.

Henry must have impressed the people at Dynacode because he was given the right to distribute the company’s products to the other side of the world within a year. Henry and Astrid emigrated to Australia with their son Peter and founded Friedman Electronics on the outskirts of Ashfield in Sydney. It was one of the first companies in the city to design, manufacture, install and service audio products such as speakers, amplifiers and microphones.

One of the first Friedman Electronics shops was founded in Summerhill, Sydney, Australia. Since … [+] At that time, the company expanded under the RDE brand and is now exporting from its Sydney headquarters worldwide.

RDE

Over the next few years, the company built a solid and successful business by providing full service across the spectrum of audio products, and as the company prospered, the family settled in Australian life.

Sadly, Henry died in 1987 and his son Peter took over the family business. Peter was not a born businessman, with his own approval. He easily admits that Friedman Electronics was on the verge of bankruptcy and approached wiping, coupled with inexperience and the barbaric recession of the Australian economy in the late 1980s. Everything that Henry Friedman worked hard on.

It was in that dark moment that Peter remembered seeing a condenser microphone when he and his father visited a trade fair in China 10 years ago. Before taking the plunge and importing 20 mics, he looked around to measure his interest in the product. The Freedman Electronics team worked on mic changes and improvements to improve performance and get ready for sale. In Peters’ words, sales became like a mouse climbing a drain, and as a result, Mike became known as the RODENT-1. Eventually the name was changed to RODENT-1, and in honor of the Scandinavian family heritage, the Swedish streg letter was replaced by the letter O, and RDE was born.

As they say, the rest is history. RDE has become more and more powerful thanks to its clever and insightful decisions about the types of products it develops. In the end, it turned out that Peter was a born businessman. RDE quickly created a reputation and innovation knack for producing high quality audio products at affordable prices. It will later make them stand out in the market. There was something different about RDE, much like Australia itself sets itself apart from the rest of the world in terms of geography and wildlife. RDE is a rare, family-owned company in the audio world and one of Australia’s most famous audio brands to date.

The RDE NT-1 microphone was originally known as the RODENT-1. It became a large seller and put RDE on … [+] On the map as Mike’s premium maker.

RDE

Following the success of the original NT-1, the company continued to develop another large diaphragm condenser microphone with an extended function set, the NT-2. It dates back to 1992, when Peter Friedman decided that he should invest in Australian production facilities rather than outsourcing production to Asia or buying products to modify.

The decision to be based in Australia meant that RDE could adopt a vertically integrated manufacturing model that speeds production and shortens the pipeline between design and market. Throughout the rest of the 1990s, the company improved and expanded its microphone lineup. This includes a new version of the original NT-1, which is still one of the most popular studio mics on the market.

In 2004, RDE set out to build the first on-camera microphone for video recording. Videomic caters to the potential demand of the fast-growing prosumer video market for directional microphones that capture much higher quality sound than the microphones built into camcorders. Again, that was the case of the right product at the right time. The audiovisual market remains one of RDE’s best performing sectors, and some self-respecting videographers dream of shooting anywhere without a company shotgun microphone on their camera. Almost none.

From the 2000s to the 2010s, RDE continued to add to the VideoMic series a variety of models to meet the needs of all types of videographers, including stereo versions and compact models for smartphones. The audiovisual market remains one of RDE’s best performing sectors, and some self-respecting videographers dream of shooting anywhere without a company shotgun microphone on their camera. Almost none.

After that, RDE continued to develop the Wireless GO compact wireless microphone system in 2019, and this product was highly regarded as a game changer in the industry. The small size and microphone built into the transmitter pack allowed filmmakers to make their audio completely wireless with this small wireless microphone setup. With its affordability and ease of use, wireless microphone technology is within the reach of almost every creative filmmaker, freeing you from the limitations of wired microphones.

The original Canon 5D DSLR RDE VideoMic is the world’s first compact on-camera shotgun … [+] Mike, released in 2004.

RDE

In the late 2000s, the company was on track and there was a podcasting explosion. Podcasting has been around for years, but as mainstream broadcasters enter the market, this format has actually become popular. With the cost of equipment plummeting, most people can create their own podcasts with high quality audio.

To take advantage of this change, RDE has launched a podcaster. This is a high quality USB microphone designed for people starting podcasts looking for broadcast quality audio from their microphones. Immediately after the podcast, NT-USB followed. This is a condenser microphone that provides excellent studio quality sound with zero latency monitoring without the need for a traditional mixing desk or audio interface.

By putting the audio interface inside the microphone, users could simply connect the NT-USB to the computer and monitor not only the signals from the computer, but also their own voices and instruments by simply connecting the pair. .. Put the headphones in the microphone. It was an elegant and simple solution that quickly became popular, and now NT-USB is one of the outstanding USB microphones on the market.

Since the launch of NT-USB, RDE has further developed microphones for podcasting. This includes the original and cute NT-USB Mini. This is a clever little mic that can be connected to a computer, a USB mini for creating up to 3-3 NT-mini studios. The NT-USB Mini can be controlled using a clever software called RDE Connect developed by the company to bring virtual mixing and podcast production to Macs and PCs. You can read my review of the NT-USB Mini and RDE Connect software here.

Affordable RDENT-USB Mini and RDE Connect Podcasting and Streaming Software … [+] An easy-to-use recording solution for beginners.

RDE

In 2018, RDE expanded its reach into the world of podcasting with the launch of RDE Caster Pro. This innovative mixing desk is specially designed for podcasters. Great features such as individual track recording, automatic mix minus, and great ability for almost anyone to create professional-looking podcasts with multiple guests and remote contributors via Skype, Zoom, and other audio platforms. Equipped with a kit.

To keep pace with product development, RDE has invested heavily in precision manufacturing technologies such as plastic injection molding to manufacture parts used in products such as Wireless GO II. Surface mount technology is used to create the circuit boards of flagship products such as the impressive RODECaster Pro. Metalworking, capsule manufacturing and many other processes are also manufactured in-house. Finally, RDE has also invested heavily in robot automation, which should ensure production in Australia is maintained for years to come.

It’s clear that RDE is in the third phase of development, looking to the future and focusing on software integrated with the product to make audio production easier and more convenient. The company currently employs 500 people and manufactures products exclusively in Australia. The decision to manufacture in Australia proves success, meaning that both R & D and the production process are agile and agile, and RDE is ahead of its time and innovates much faster than other companies in this sector. Makes it possible. Australian production has also reduced the company’s reliance on foreign suppliers. This decision turned out to be a keen move over the past year and a half.

With the move to products that are software extensible and updateable with new firmware, RDE is at the forefront of companies like Shure. RODE certainly feels like a unique brand. In a sense, the geographical isolation in Australia has allowed the company to develop its own products. It certainly has a bright future, and RDE’s special legacy expects to continue to innovate and anticipate what the market demands while maintaining product design and production in the antipodes.

www.rode.com

