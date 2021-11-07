Why Meta Stops Facial Recognition and What Happens When You Tag Photos On Facebook





A few days after giving it the new name, the company, formerly known as Facebook, announced that it would shut down its facial recognition system “as part of a company-wide move” to limit the use of technology in its products. .. Mark Zuckerberg-led social media giant reinvents himself in the wake of a series of controversies related to everything from how data is used to how it affects the rise of fake news. As part of the move to invent, Meta says that once Facebook becomes known, poor facial recognition will affect how more than a billion users operate the service. That’s all you need to know.

How did Facebook use facial recognition?

Social media giants have used facial recognition to create what’s called a “template” for users who choose this feature. We attempted to train the system by analyzing photos and videos, such as user profile photos and tagged photos and videos. Compare this template with other photos, videos, and features that you used your camera to see if it appeared in that content.

When the facial recognition system is activated, Facebook uses it to search for users’ photos and videos, assist in reviewing and sharing content, letting them know if they appear in the photos, and more. And provide more relevant content and feature recommendations. ” Or an untagged video. We also encouraged users of posted photos to tag.

According to Facebook, facial recognition was used to “protect users from spoofing and misuse of IDs and improve the reliability of the platform,” so it also performed a security function.

In addition, visually impaired people were able to deepen their involvement with the platform by telling them who was in the photos and videos they were accessing.

Was there a security issue or was there a data breach?

Facebook stated that it would only use the facial recognition system if the user turned on the facial recognition setting, and that turning off the facial recognition setting would remove the created template. The company has made it clear that it will not share templates with third parties or identify users to strangers.

Face recognition was said to be available only to people over the age of 18. Also, while data breaches and privacy issues are unknown to the platform, a Facebook spokesperson said the decision to stop facial recognition was not linked to the data breach.

So why does it reduce face recognition?

The reason for the decision is explained in detail in a post by Jerome Pecenti, the company’s vice president of AI. Jerome Pecenti said Meta “especially regulators haven’t provided clear rules yet.”

“There are many concerns about the position of facial recognition technology in society,” he said. “It is appropriate to limit the use of facial recognition to narrow use cases.”

It was a “valuable feature” that used face recognition to improve the user experience and made the platform more accessible, but face recognition “relies on the underlying technology to evaluate the face.” Is also true, the company says. A photo that matches the photo stored in the opt-in person’s database. ” This creates data privacy issues and poses a risk of misuse.

Therefore, changes in facial recognition approaches include “a company-wide transition from this kind of broad identification to a narrower form of personal authentication.”

So what’s the future of facial recognition that Facebook is concerned about?

“Face recognition technology is seen as a powerful tool for people who need to verify their identities, for example, to prevent fraud and spoofing,” said Pecenti.

This technology can offer certain benefits if appropriate measures are taken for privacy, transparency and management and the user can decide whether or not to use the face and how to use it. , The company said, “We will continue to work on it.” The involvement of these technologies and outside experts. ”

Pesenti has pointed out a service that “helps access to locked accounts, identity verification with financial products, and unlocking personal devices” for a wide range of future facial recognition use cases. In fact, Pesenti talks about face recognition. It is especially valuable when “the technology runs privately on a personal device”, that is, “there is no face data communication with an external server” like the technology used to unlock smartphones. ..

The company will continue to work on these use cases, but said it “ensures transparency and allows people to control whether they are automatically recognized.”

What will change with the transition from facial recognition?

In a November 2 post, Pesenti said that Meta’s shutdown of Facebook’s facial recognition system “is one of the biggest changes in the use of facial recognition in the history of technology.”

This decision will remove individual facial recognition templates for over 1 billion Facebook users. That’s more than one-third of the daily active users who have their facial recognition settings activated.

As a result, these users are no longer automatically recognized in photos and videos, and this change also affects the behavior of the automatic alternative text (AAT) mechanism used to create image descriptions for the visually impaired. To do. “After this change, the AAT description no longer includes the name of the person recognized in the photo, but otherwise it works fine,” Pesenti said.

According to the company, users “encourage them to manually tag posts,” but turn on facial recognition for suggested tagging and suggest tags with their own name on photos and videos. It will not be possible to display it.

Regarding face recognition data, the template used for identification will be deleted for those who have turned on the function. However, nothing changes for those who have face recognition turned off.

What are the data and privacy issues facing Facebook?

Facebook had to deal with a large leak of internal documents by former employee Francis Haugens a few weeks before announcing the rebranding of “Meta.” For content posted by celebrity users.

Haugens appears before a hearing in the U.S. Congress and puts out a new fire for a company that has witnessed the seemingly constant bad news since the Cambridge Analytical scandal broke out in the aftermath of the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Triggered activity.

In fact, some of the company’s problems are also related to the use of facial recognition. The Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) fine of US $ 5 billion on Facebook reportedly went beyond the discovery that Facebook’s policy violated rules against deception. The BBC reported that the example was a way of “data policies deceive people who used the facial recognition tool.”

The FTC was investigating alleged violations of user data related to the Cambridge Analytica scandal and expanded the investigation to include other issues such as facial recognition, the report said.

Read all the latest news, latest news, coronavirus news here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/explainers/explained-whats-made-meta-go-off-face-recognition-and-what-happens-to-tagging-photos-on-facebook-4414391.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos