



There is increasing evidence that WhatsApp may be working on community features. XDA Developers first discovered that possibility in October, but now WABetaInfo has announced a similar discovery.

According to WABetaInfo, the community feature seems to give group admins more power over the group. This includes the ability to create groups within groups. This can be similar to placing channels under a comprehensive Discord community.

Photo by WABetaInfo

Administrators may be able to invite new users via Community Invite Link and start sending messages to other members. It’s hard to tell exactly what these chats look like right now, but WABetaInfo states that they appear to be end-to-end encrypted.

Also, subtle design changes seem to help distinguish the community from regular group chat. As WABetaInfo points out, the community icon will be a square with rounded corners. This is the format that WhatsApp accidentally enabled (and immediately disabled) in October. Nothing has been announced when the community will be officially rolled out.

By working on the community feature, WhatsApp may be trying to bridge the growing gap between it and other messaging apps such as Telegram and Signal. Earlier this year, WhatsApps’ new privacy policy caused confusion among users about what to share with their parent Facebook, causing a massive outflow to other apps. When WhatsApp went down with Facebook’s entire app network last month, Telegram gained a whopping 70 million users.

