OnePlus 9 is set to blow away the Pixel 6 and iPhone 13 on this Black Friday





Google Pixel 6 may be all the rage right now, but there’s one more Android flagship that’s definitely worth noting in November this year. It’s a sibling of the OnePlus 9 and its larger OnePlus 9 Pro.

While popular devices like the iPhone 13 and Pixel 6 have backorders, long wait times, and empty store shelves, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro look like they’re in time for this year’s Black Friday deal. .. No less.

And that’s amazing to us. Not only are both of these devices the absolute flagship of 2021, but both are now much cheaper, thanks to price cuts since the Pixel 6 by major online retailers. Amazon currently sells the standard 9 for $ 599 and the Pro for $ 799. This is the cheapest price ever, especially the absolute theft of the Pro model. OnePlus itself has also introduced a free pair of OnePlus Buds Pro to unlocked devices, so these devices appear to be the perfect last-minute purchase for anyone ahead of Black Friday phone transactions.

Back order blues

(Image credit: Future)

Many of Apple, Google and Samsung’s top flagship devices are currently in high demand

A quick glance at the store pages of popular carriers in the United States reveals one thing. Many of Apple, Google and Samsung’s top flagship devices are currently in high demand. In fact, in some cases it is not uncommon to see delivery wait times as far back as late December. Take Verizon’s iPhone 13 Pro Max as a fairly extreme example.

Also, you can’t currently buy the Google Pixel 6 Pro unlocked in some color and storage variations. When you visit the main page of the Google Store, you will instead see a sign-up link to “register your interest”. It doesn’t take long to combine the two here. If you literally don’t have the stock to sell, you probably won’t have a decent Black Friday phone deal on these models.

OnePlus 9-Awesome Android device

Highlight specs

OnePlus 9Chip: Snapdragon 888 Display: 6.55 inch FHD (120Hz) RAM: 8GB

OnePlus 9 ProChip: Snapdragon 888 Display: 6.7 inch QHD (120Hz) RAM: 12GB

By comparison, the excellent OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are both in stock at many retailers, with new discounts, and seem ready to have a party on this Black Friday.

It’s too early to say clearly whether the OnePlus 9 discount this week is low enough to exceed Black Friday, but I definitely recommend both of these devices as a valuable alternative to both the Google Pixel 6 and the iPhone 13. ..

The standard OnePlus 9 headline feature, which received 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review, is a very impressive component to the price. It features a relatively inexpensive and extremely powerful Snapdragon 888 processor, a great Hasselblad co-designed camera, and a vibrant AMOLED display for 120Hz. These are all absolutely the best components.

We were just as impressed with the OnePlus 9 Pro here at Tech Radar. It’s certainly expensive, but the 6.7-inch QHD screen is an absolute highlight, and its metal frame gives it a much more premium feel. It has the same built-in Snapdragon 888 chip and has a lot of grunts, but with the added support of RAM. In this case it is 12GB compared to the standard 9 8GB.

Comparison with Google Pixel 6 and iPhone 13

(Image credit: TechRadar)

So while the two OnePlus devices are impressive on paper, how do they really overlap with the best Apple and Google devices?

First, let’s compare Google Pixel 6, OnePlus 9’s major Android rivals, and the devices that are currently the most turbulent.

With the Pixel 6, you get its gorgeous new design, Google’s own Tensor chip, great smart assistant integration, and camera technology known for Google devices. The standard device is also very affordable at $ 599, but it only has a 90Hz display. To upgrade your refresh rate, get 12GB of RAM, and improve some of your cameras, you’ll have to pay an extra fee for that Google 6 Pro. The current retail price is $ 899.

The Apple iPhone 13 is hard to compare. In particular, the vast Apple ecosystem is a big selling point, and Apple users will have a hard time giving it up. The stunning Apple A15 Bionic in the iPhone 13 series is also a true highlight, offering absolutely the best performance at the moment. As expected, this camera is great on the iPhone and very easy to use, but the standard 13 90Hz display doesn’t match the OnePlus 9’s 120Hz.

Conclusion

Don’t get me wrong. I also like TechRadar’s Google Pixel 6 and iPhone 13. All the devices featured in this article are absolutely great, more than enough to satisfy most users. But the question is whether they are actually available for a decent deal on Black Friday and will be deliverable on this side in 2022.

It seems unlikely that the OnePlus 9 (formally the 2021 flagship redhead stepchild) will suddenly look like a real competitor. As already emphasized, both the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro have an absolutely stunning lineup of the most attractive specs and well-thought-out designs. And decisively, being a lesser-known brand among competitors means that these devices are much more inventories and more likely to get big deals on Black Friday this week. increase. In short, this may be the perfect time to jump to OnePlus-especially if you want to save some cash in November of this year.

