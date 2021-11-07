Ramakant Sharma, founder of Livspace, explains why automation is the key to delivering a consumer experience





Home decor startup Livspace has followed an interesting trajectory during a pandemic. Recently, we announced that we will open more than 150 experience stores in the next 18 months. In addition, we will invest $ 50 million in 80 markets, 60 new market entries across India, and 20 in Asia Pacific cities.

YourStory is the 12th edition of TechSparks, Asia’s largest and most influential startup technology summit, catching up with founder Ramakanto Sharma, how to help startups grow during a pandemic and leverage technology. We talked about how we worked.

Impact of COVID-19

During the pandemic, retail shopping experiences and interactions became more virtual and contactless, according to Ramacant. Business digitization has multiplied. Currently, there are few technological innovations and many innovations in technology adoption, he said.

Rama Kant Sharma in TechSparks2021

He also cited three aspects of communication regarding the purchase of furniture. The first is all the information about the product that customers and stakeholders want to know. Second, a visualization of what the product will look like to ascertain consumer expectations that will be resolved with the help of cameras. Finally, trust determines whether a customer makes a high-value transaction without meeting a person.

The pandemic has accelerated communication in all three dimensions. Designers and consumers never meet physically, but they can adopt technology. Ramacant claimed that the use of technology was revived.

On the supply side, Ramacant believes that consumer demand remained relatively the same, so there was more turmoil than demand. However, the unorganized sector has undergone major changes, especially when it comes to raw material and labor procurement.

Raw material prices are also rising, so it will take at least a year to resolve the supply-side turmoil.

Second, the demand and trust in the Internet will continue to grow with the adoption of smartphones, the Internet, and the proliferation of opportunities.

Consumer choices are much stronger. Consumer visualization is much better in 3D format. Video is the second largest in evolution. Ramacant says market share will change significantly in the next 200 cities.Utilization of automation

According to Ramacant, Livespace started with the goal of becoming a digital company. But in the pandemic, everything accelerated. These technologies are not new, they already exist. Usage has increased even further, he added, that today 80% of designs are automated. The next big thing about AI / ML is personalization, which has the highest growth rate.

If done personally, the cost of failure is much higher. Ramacant advised people to use professionals with ML data.

Conquer the world market

He believes there are two strategies for building a startup in India. The first is to duplicate a model that resides elsewhere. In that case, it’s a geographic port, not an innovation. In that case, India should have the largest market share.

Another strategy is to solve the real question of where Livespace is. India is a complex country. Our homes are not uniform-there are new homes alongside old homes. The walls are neither rectangular nor uniform. The solution in the Indian context must be replicable in any country in the world. From that learning, he explained, we don’t want to let go of the opportunity.

Check out the TechSparks 2021 website for a full line-up of action-packed sessions at YourStory’s flagship startup technology conference.

