Google is shipping Pixel 6 Pro earlier than planned





I’m not a phone tycoon. It doesn’t mean I rarely use it. In fact, the exact opposite. It’s always with me, and to name a few, I’m constantly checking news, sports, and messages. No, I mean, I don’t always have the latest model, as some people seem crazy. I always had an Android smartphone. In fact, it has always been Google’s “official” model since it was still called the Nexus.

I got a Pixel 1 XL, skipped 2 because I had no reason to spend money, upgraded to Pixel 3 XL, chose to skip generations again when 4 came out, broke the 5XL wallet I expected that. Then came Covid-19, which prevented Google from releasing the XL version of 5. I wanted a bigger model instead of breaking down.

With the introduction of Pixel 6 in mid-October, the larger version is finally back. It has been renamed and no longer XL, but is now called Pro.

When I ordered in mid-October, Google said it was due for delivery around November 20th, but FedEx was back in my house on November 1st, when it turned out to be a new phone three weeks ago. I took it down.

There is no way to know if the colors (there are three) are related to early delivery. My stuff is white. This is my first non-black phone. In some cases, we know that the color of a particular phone determines the delivery time.

As for what I think about it, at least in the first week, I must say I love it. The white looks fresh, the camera is great and the battery life is solid. The screen is beautiful, quite large, officially 6.71 inches. Oddly enough, I remember ordering when the Droid X was the biggest phone on the market and worried that it would fit in my pocket. It was 4.3!

The big problem with the new device was actually my watch, not the phone. Android Wear must be uninstalled from your smartphone before you can attach it to another smartphone. And I was talking about “factory reset”, not just “disconnecting” or “forgetting.” Start over.

So did you order the Pixel 6 as standard or Pro? Did you arrive much earlier than expected? Please tell us your time frame and your opinion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://betanews.com/2021/11/07/google-running-ahead-of-schedule-shipping-pixel-6-pro/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos