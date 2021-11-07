The future of Francis’ attack on Big Tech





November 7, 2021

France has always had a particularly protective trade-oriented direction towards its cultural and linguistic heritage, but over the past few years it has moved to protect itself from the invasion of Big Tech. Perhaps France, the European Union’s toughest opponent of GAFA (Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon), has also led attacks on Big Tech at the European level. But with regulatory leadership swaying surprisingly, Francis’ radical approach to big tech surveillance is questionable.

Since 2015, Francis’ regulatory vision has been strengthened by the appointment of antitrust regulator Isabel de Silva, who has built an international reputation for drawing millions of euros in fines and concessions from GAFA. For example, De Silvas’ work was at the heart of Francis’ tame Google. In 2021 alone, Google is tasked with paying the French government a $ 720 million fine for piracy and operational use of advertising technology.

Facebook, eager to avoid a similar fate, recently promised to pay for the content in a French newspaper after two years of fighting. This is the time when Amazon is feeling the heat from the flames of French regulation. This month’s new French law requires a minimum price for book delivery to protect independent bookstores from distorted competition.

Big Tech critics praised France’s efforts to afflict these Silicon Valley giants, but the fight is not over yet, as these strict regulatory decisions still face resistance. -Competitive behavior is politically motivated, but Google has complained of one of its recent fines, which is considered disproportionate.

All of these regulatory victories restrained the power of French Big Tech, and de Silva was expected to ensure her another appointment with a successful track record of working towards similar regulatory standards at the EU level. Was under the supervision of. Therefore, many were surprised when President Emmanuel Macron chose not to renew his appointment for another five years last month.

Importantly, Macron will face reelection in April 2022. Given that GAFA is known to influence politics, questions remain about Macron’s motivation to remove Decilva from her post. It is not yet known who will replace her with the chairman of the French competition authorities, but anyone who decides to appoint Macron will have a significant impact on both the national and European levels.

The quake occurs at a moment when the EU is discussing two laws that could change the game: the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and the Digital Services Act (DSA). These laws curb user tracking of ads, regardless of device, and provide equal competition in various app stores, perhaps elsewhere if GAFA (and the European Parliament’s leftist faction give way). It poses a serious threat to technology companies). These laws will need to overcome various legal and social hurdles to pass, but will empower Big Tech to challenge the rapid integration of money and power.

The loss of de Silva, which worked closely with the European Commission’s antitrust watchers as a regulatory leader, is of concern to those aspiring for strong Big Tech oversight. France chaired the EU Council in January 2022, with the main purpose being for Sylvath’s successor to pass this bill on technical regulation, with regulatory efforts still at both the French and EU levels. I hope you have sharp teeth. ..

