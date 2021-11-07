Google Clouds Rhody Burton heads to HashiCorp





Rhody Burton (Google Cloud)

Rhody Burton, who has led the Google Cloud partnership and alliance business in Australia and New Zealand for nearly four years, has left the cloud vendor to take on a regional leadership role at HashiCorp.

Today is the last day on Google Cloud. Burton said in a social media update on November 5th that it’s an amazing ride like never before. I’m very proud of my great team, the great community of partners we’ve built, the number of customers who helped innovate with Google Cloud technology, and above all, what I’ve learned.

Over the last four years, she has had the opportunity to work with so many talented people that she couldn’t wait for Google Cloud to continue this super-growth trajectory we started. Years of support.

Burton also revealed that a US-based cloud infrastructure automation vendor will begin a new role “immediately” at HashiCorp as the new senior director of partner sales in Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

It is understood that Google Cloud is currently looking for an alternative to play the role vacated by Burton.

In late 2017, months after leaving IBM, Burton was appointed Head of Google Cloud Partnership in Australia and New Zealand and was Director of Global Business Partners in Australia and New Zealand.

At IBM, Burton was responsible for the growth and realization of the BigBlues partner ecosystem across A / NZ through vendors pushed locally by the One Channel Team.

During his tenure at IBM, Burton led the channel during a period of major industry change as tech giants moved to abandon the traditional image in favor of a cloud-focused approach.

Prior to joining IBM in 2015, he was SAP’s Channel Sales Director in the local market for over two years. After working for VMware for over 6 years, nearly 3 have worked as A / NZ cloud and channel managers. ..

During his time at VMware, Burton was awarded the Rising Star Award at the 2012 Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) for his continued work in the channel, as well as his dedication and passion for career advancement.

When joining Google Cloud in January 2018, Burton was responsible for creating a network of providers that could target cloud market share on both sides of Tasman. This is definitely a goal achieved over the years at the vendor.

The Burtons appointment was seen as leveraging the experience of IBM, SAP, and VMware to provide cloud giants with the reliability needed in both the channel and enterprise arena.

While at Google Cloud, Burton oversaw a diverse and deep Google Cloud ecosystem across independent software vendors (ISVs). System integrator (SI); A player born in the cloud. Developers; Consultants; Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Global system integrator (GSI) and telecommunications company.

“Thanks to Google Cloud and the community of partners for their support. Meet a lot of new people and a lot of people.[m] Both together, “Lodi said in a social media post.

Google Cloud has not yet nominated Burton’s successor.

