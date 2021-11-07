Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival: 8 dead, score injured





Houston

Authorities were looking for an answer after the Houston music festival ended with a Friday night tragedy. While hip-hop star Travis Scott was playing, the crowd surged towards the stage, killing at least eight of the youngest 14 people. Ambulances flooded and the show continued, causing more injuries.

The most deadly disaster at American concerts since the 2017 shootings at the Las Vegas Country Music Festival was on Friday during the performance of headliner, Houston-born rapper Scott, who founded the Astroworld Festival in 2018. It occurred around 9:30 pm.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner explained the tragedy at various levels at a press conference on Saturday and vowed that the case was being thoroughly investigated. Turner, who said the seven people identified among the dead ranged from 14 to 27 years old, said there were many unanswered questions that could take weeks to investigate. The eighth person he said was a man is still unidentified.

Judge Lina Hidalgo, the most senior elected official in Harris County, said at a press conference that the tragedy could be the result of an unpredictable event. But I ask a difficult question until we decide on it.

According to Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pee, authorities estimated that about 50,000 people were attending an outdoor event at NRG Park when spectators began to squeeze in front of the stage. It caused some panics and it started to cause some injuries. Pea added that the festival is well below the 200,000 capacity allowed by the Fire Service Act.

Witnesses explained the scene of confusion and havoc.

It was like a spillover effect. Denver’s Gerald Abbado Garcia, 25, said that one person pushed and everyone went, with his arms folded in front of his chest to show how he was being squeezed like a sardine in a can. rice field.

It seemed that there was no air flow there. It was like an instinct: I had to get out, Garcia said.

Fans outside the gates of the 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park in Houston on Friday.

(Erica Gold Ring / WireImage)

Approximately 30 minutes after the set livestreamed on Apple Music, Scott noticed a flashing blue and red light on the festival floor and said, “There is an ambulance in the crowd.” Oops, oops, oops.

After a few minutes of rest, Scott announced, Yar knows what you’re doing, the music started again and the concert continued.

According to people familiar with the matter, the set ended early for public safety, but Scotts’ 25-song Astroworld performance lasted about 40 minutes, the same as it ended at the Rolling Loud Festival in New York2. It ended with the song Sicko Mode and Goose bumps. October.

Troy Finaler, Houston Police Chief, said police closed the event as soon as possible.

Just at 9:30 there, it was when some people started to get off. Our people stepped up and immediately went to the producer and told him that people were down. The show ended at 10:10 pm, Finner said.

With 50,000 young people, you just can’t close. He said you could riot.

According to Mayor Turner, there were 528 police officers on the scene and 755 guards provided by the concert company Live Nation.

Twenty-five people were taken to a local hospital by ambulance, officials said. Five of them were under the age of 18. The 10-year-old was in danger. Officials said some victims were suffering from cardiac arrest, but autopsy of the dead was still pending.

As of Saturday, four survivors were discharged.

Officials said at least one guard had lost consciousness and was treated with Narkan, which is used for opioid overdose, after feeling a needlestick wound while responding to a surge in the crowd.

He was resurrected and medical staff noticed a puncture wound that resembled a puncture wound you would get if someone tried to inject you, Finaler said. He added that in addition to the murder investigation, his department launched a drug investigation.

Fire chief Pea said his workers had given Narkan to several at the concert. Authorities are investigating whether multiple people have been attacked with needles, Turner said, and the city has not removed anything from the table.

Scott, who made a statement on Twitter, said he was completely overwhelmed by what happened last night. My prayers are directed to my family and all those affected by what happened at the Astroworld Festival. He said police provided his full support in the investigation.

Live Nation said in a statement that it was grieving for those who were lost and affected at Astroworld last night. We will continue to provide as much information and support as possible as local governments investigate the situation.

Fans will be attending the Astroworld Festival in Houston on Friday.

(Omar Vega / FilmMagic)

The organizer canceled the festival on Saturday’s second day as the family gathered at a local hotel and reunited with the survivors. A group of teens are still wearing festival wristbands and shirts milled in the parking lot.

Meanwhile, I was really close to the front. Christopher, 16, said we were all hugging each other when he was standing with his father, holding an Astroworld bag and asking him not to use his name.

Wearing a Chicago Bulls jersey, he lifted the tattered sneakers he said were trampled when the crowd rushed over him.

Travis Scott will be performing at the Astroworld Festival at NRG Park in Houston on Friday.

(Amy Harris / Invision)

Denver entrepreneur Jesse Dar flew to a Houston concert with his nine-year-old son Cristiano.

He said there were many young children who didn’t know how to treat him. You get a teenager with no rules or boundaries, it’s just wild all day long.

Early on before the show began, the festival’s energy levels were high. At 2:00 pm, a reporter at the local station KTRK-TV witnessed people breaking through the gates of NRG Park.

Concert attendees described an unmanageable event from afternoon to evening.

Garcia said he had to get security help when the crowd was similarly excited and surged while rapper Don Toliver was playing in another fenced area. He said the guards lifted him over the fence for safety.

Garcia said he saw people jump over the fence to get admission to the concert. Some were out of control. I mosh here and I’m here to throw a punch, he said, explaining the actions of others.I don’t think it was security [at fault] As much as people.

During Scotts’ set, Garcia stood far away from the stage and felt the crowd repeatedly began to soar forward.

Travis Scott will be performing at the Astroworld Festival on Friday.

(Amy Harris / Invision)

Denver entrepreneur Dahl and his son were protected from the crowd by sitting in the elevated VIP section. There, I could see the crowd grow out of control, sway, and shift forward. According to Dar, it has just been strengthened.

Vanessa Johnson, 20, a business student at Edward Waters University who was close to the stage, said things weren’t really crazy until Travis came along.

Johnson said he was with his friend Julian Ponce, 21, and heard people scream shortly after Scott appeared.

Ponse, a psychology student at the University of Texas at San Antonio, said someone had died when he saw a circle of people behind him trying to help a man on the ground.

You kept moving forward and couldn’t retreat, Ponce said.

Audiences are watching Travis Scott perform at the Astroworld Festival on Friday.

(Jamal Ellis / Houston Chronicle)

It felt like life or death all the time we were in the crowd. Bruises are everywhere. 26-year-old Rebecca Karabat said people were kicking and pushing each other.

When the crowd pushed her, Karabat said she thought: If I fell, I would die. She pointed out a bruise under the cut-off jeans shorts.

Another member of her group, TJ Yalda, 32, said she wasn’t surprised by the crowd, saying she had attended more than half a dozen shows, including Astroworld, and loved Mosh.

Its normal operation. According to Jarda, there are too many children. It’s like playing with fire. According to Jarda, in one of the mosh pits, a young man hit his face and crushed his lips.

Ambulances line up to kill victims at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston on Friday.

(KTRK-TV)

Scotts’ concerts are well known for their turbulent energy and noisy physical activity in front of the stage. Scott’s song, 2018s Stargazing, contains lyrics and is not a mosh pit unless injured.

Scott had previously pleaded guilty to the chaotic acts associated with the 2017 concert in Arkansas. Officials said they advised fans to rush the stage.

Scott also pleaded guilty to reckless conduct in a 2015 Stampede-related incident at Lollapalooza. In this case, he urged fans to push towards the stage and trampled a 15-year-old girl.

Scott didn’t tell his fans to go to the Houston show stage, but in the video there are fans screaming to draw the attention of him and his staff about the growing crisis in the crowd. At about 40 minutes, Scott pauses the show again. Hold, hold, hold, need help, someone fainted here. … security, let’s get in there. After a while, performance will resume.

The video shows the fans chanting, stop the show! Stop the show! Between songs.

Music festivals like Astroworld have become the backbone of the concert industry, creating millions of people for headline artists and promoters. Astroworld is produced by ScoreMoreShows and Live Nation Entertainment, the world’s largest event promotion company.

Next weekend in Las Vegas, promoters Golden Voice and AEG Presents will host a three-day hip-hop festival called Day N Vegas. Meanwhile, Scott will be one of the headliners alongside creators Kendrick Lamar and Tyler. Scott will also be one of the headliners at the Aprils Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Hennessy-Fiske reported from Houston, Kaleem from Los Angeles, and Pearce from Santa Cruz. Craig Marks of Los Angeles and Jenny Jarvie of Atlanta contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/music/story/2021-11-06/at-least-8-dead-and-several-injured-at-music-festival-in-houston-officials-say The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos