Healthcare company ends relationship with Aaron Rodgers





Green Bay, Wisconsin (AP) A Wisconsin healthcare organization with Star Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers after detailing why quarterbacks avoid the three NFL-approved COVID-19 vaccinations. The annual partnership has ended.

The company and Rodgers have mutually agreed to end the partnership on Saturday, according to a statement posted on Twitter by Prevea Health. Prevea Health and Rodgers have been partners since 2012.

According to the statement, Prevea Health continues to work deeply to protect patients, staff, providers and communities in the COVID-19 pandemic, which the virus has even more significant implications for. Includes encouraging and supporting all eligible populations to be vaccinated with COVID-19, and livelihoods.

The move will take place the day after Rogers told Pat McAfee Show that he was looking for an alternative treatment for the COVID-19 vaccine because he was allergic to the ingredients in the two FDA-approved shots. Rogers, who turns 38 in December, doesn’t say what ingredients he’s allergic to or how he knows he’s allergic.

Rogers, along with organizations that enforce health requirements on individuals, strongly question the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol.

I strongly believe in the autonomy of the body and the ability to make choices for your body, you need to agree with some awakened cultures and groups of crazy individuals who say you have to do something No, he said on Friday. Health is not the right size for everyone. For me, a lot of research was needed during the off-season.

The COVID-19 vaccine, approved for use in the United States, has been tested in tens of thousands of people and has proven safe and effective in dramatically reducing the risk of serious illness and death. .. Currently, the vaccine is given to more than 200 million Americans, and due to actual use and additional government safety follow-up, serious side effects are extremely rare and the risk is greater than the risk posed by COVID-19. It turns out to be much lower.

Rogers, who is being tested daily as part of the NFL protocol for unvaccinated athletes, learned that he was infected with COVID-19 on Wednesday. He will not be able to rejoin the Packers for 10 days and will miss the Sunday match in Kansas City. He has to do a negative test to return to the team on November 13th.

When an active NFLM VP, including an approval contract that plays a leading role in the insurance company State Farm’s commercial, said on Friday that he was a victim of cancellation culture, his attitude towards vaccination could have consequences. Suggested.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bostonglobe.com/2021/11/06/business/health-care-company-ends-relationship-with-aaron-rodgers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

