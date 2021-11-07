RI Announces Communication Technology Innovation at Expo 2020





Telkomsel’s participation in National Foundation Day is a sign of #BukaSemuaPeluang (program) to help Indonesia increase its potential in various areas such as trade, tourism, technology and education and increase opportunities for me.

Dubai (Antara)-Indonesia will showcase innovations in communications technology and showcase the country’s superior communications technologies to commemorate Indonesia’s founding anniversary at the Dubai International Exposition.

Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi said in Dubai on Sunday, “Through the Indonesian Pavilion, the government will demonstrate excellence in the digital and telecommunications industry, enabling connections between Indonesian people through a variety of world-class competitive innovations. I did. “

As one of the companies commissioned to represent the Indonesian delegation to the Dubai International Exposition, Telkomsel said it will present communication technology innovations and optimize its role as a digital ecosystem enabler to support Indonesia’s founding anniversary. I did.

: As one of a series of important events during the Dubai Expo, National Foundation Day provides all countries with a great opportunity to showcase their excellence, uniqueness, growth and potential to the world. ..

According to Hendri, Telkomsel is committed to making Indonesia the most promising country in terms of trade, investment and tourism by presenting digital innovations and solutions using Telkomcell’s state-of-the-art technology.

“Telcomsel’s participation in National Foundation Day is an investment from many countries that will help Indonesia establish partnerships and ultimately impact sustainable national economic growth,” he said.

National Foundation Day is a way to promote Indonesia at the world level. During the event, Telkomsel introduced the capabilities of the latest digital communications technologies to maximize Indonesia’s potential and grow the digital ecosystem. This creates opportunities for collaboration and investment to support Indonesia’s ideals of progress in different sectors. ..

“National Foundation Day also promotes the economic potential of Indonesia, which is currently supported by highly competitive infrastructure and resources, and massive digital economic growth,” said Hendri.

Telkomsel is pleased to be able to expand its network to commemorate National Foundation Day, attract visitors to the Indonesian Pavilion and at the same time open up opportunities to establish long-term strategic relationships in the areas of trade, investment and tourism. I’m out.

