How to block ads in Android offline games and apps





To block ads on your Android smartphone, you often need to purchase a premium version of the app or game you want to use / play. However, a simple workaround in the new Android version can block additions from applications running offline.

Offline means an app or game that works perfectly without an internet connection, all data is stored offline, and you don’t need to connect to a WiFi network or mobile data connection to function properly.

Disclaimer: This workaround does not work for all offline apps and will impair the functionality of apps that require internet connectivity.

How to block ads in offline apps / games?

Summary: Ads are downloaded to your device and displayed at preset intervals. However, if the app doesn’t have access to the internet to get the ad for the first time, it will (in most cases) be skipped altogether. We exploit this by intentionally blocking data and WiFi access to certain apps or games to block our connection to the Internet and prevent ads from appearing. Here’s how to do it:

Step 1: Uninstall and reinstall the app, but don’t open it yet.

This trick requires a blank slate in the app / games app’s data folder. The best way to do this is to simply uninstall and reinstall. Alternatively, if you know how to do that, you can clear the cache and storage data for these apps.

In any case, do not open the app / game after reinstalling or after the data is still cleared.

Step 2: Go to the app / game app information page.

Enter the app information page for the application you are trying to block ads for. Depending on the Android skin you are using, there may be multiple ways to do this.[設定]/[アプリ]Go to or of that application[最近のアプリ]Press and hold the card[アプリ情報]Try to select.

Here’s an easy way to block ads in your Android app: (Express photo)

If these methods don’t work, try searching for a way to access the app info page for a particular Android skin / ROM.

Step 3: Disconnect from the internet

Within the app info page, look for subsections such as network, mobile data, and WiFi. In this section, you need to find more options to prevent your app from accessing the internet when connected to WiFi or mobile data. Android skins / ROMs may also provide a master grip that disconnects from both with a single toggle.

Turn off these switches to prevent the app from connecting to the internet. You should now be able to open the app and no more ads will be displayed. However, the app / game is essentially offline and can be fully used.

