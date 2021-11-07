Apple gives millions of iPhone users an expensive shock





Sales of the iPhone 13 are skyrocketing as millions of users around the world are competing to buy Apple’s latest smartphones. But all these new owners are now facing a nasty surprise.

The entire range of Apple’s iPhone 13 is subject to severe repair restrictions

Apple MORE FROM FORBESExtreme iPhone Hack Details:’Make us all vulnerable’ Gordon Kelly

A stunning report from iFixit reveals that all iPhone 13 models include a new screen repair trap. [that] It has the potential to change the repair industry forever. And that trap will spend time and money on you.

Removing the iPhone 13 model, iFixit discovered that Apple added a small chip (almost the same size as the Tic-Tac) at the bottom of the 13 screen. The chip is a microcontroller that pairs each iPhone 13 to its display. If the display is damaged and needs to be replaced, you need to instruct the microcontroller to pair it with a new screen. To do this, you need Apple Services Toolkit 2 (AST2). This is an expensive proprietary service that requires consent and authorization from Apple.

A microcontroller that makes repairing a third-party iPhone 13 display nearly impossible

I will fix it

What if I don’t pair the new screen with the iPhone 13 microcontroller? Face ID, the iPhone’s primary security format, is disabled and the owner sees the message “Face ID cannot be activated on this iPhone.”

As far as engineers know, the iPhone 13 scanner is completely separated from the display, so it’s easier than ever to get Face ID working on the iPhone 13 after a screen change.

It’s important to note how completely unprecedented this is, the site continues. Screen replacement is very common. Tens of thousands of repair shops around the world support their communities by replacing their customers’ screens at competitive prices. And Apple seems to be kneeling the industry all at once.

Also, iPhone 13 owners should be aware of this, even if they just want Apple to repair the device. First, the move eliminates choices, so people who don’t have an Apple store nearby will have fewer choices. Second, if there is no competition, Apple is free to set any price they like. The company has already charged $ 600 for iPhone 11 Pro Max’s out-of-warranty glass replacement, effectively forcing owners to pay Apple Care + insurance ($ 200).

Interestingly, we were here before. Historically, Apple has caused problems with third-party repair blocks for Touch ID, iPhone batteries, and cameras. Every time, the public reaction was hostile, and Apple turned back all three, saying it was a bug. With enough public protest, Apple could make the same claim and fix it. In short, it’s time for the iPhone 13 owner to get angry.

I will contact Apple and update this post if there is a response.

