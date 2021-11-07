Someone stole the entire EVGARTX graphics card shipment





Criminals are making it much worse, as if the lack of chips wasn’t hard enough to get a graphics card. According to a forum post by EVGA Product Manager Jacob Freeman, the thief escaped with a truck-filled EVGA RTX 30 Series graphics card. The graphics card was shipped from San Francisco to a distribution center in Southern California at the time of the theft, but the number of affected cards is unknown.

If a user ends up getting a stolen card, we will deal with it [it] On a case-by-case basis

If you have a card that was involved in this theft, you can verify it by entering your card’s serial number on EVGA’s Warranty Status page.Also on this site[マイ製品]You can also register your card in the section to see if you can register your card correctly. You can rest assured that the card has not been stolen from the shipment.

The post warns users that it is illegal to purchase or receive stolen goods and to assist in concealing, selling, withholding, or concealing their assets. EVGA also states that it will not register or respect stolen card warranty or upgrade claims.

Freeman couldn’t give The Verge any further details about the truck robbery due to an ongoing police investigation, but urged users to contact us if they had any questions. I mentioned in the email. [at] [email protected] a user ends up getting a stolen card, we will deal with it [it] On a case-by-case basis.

This isn’t the first time a large number of graphics cards have been stolen, and unfortunately it’s probably not the last. At the end of 2020, about $ 340,000 worth of GeForce RTX 3090 was stolen from an MSI plant in mainland China. Graphics cards are the main target of thieves and scalpers. The suggested retail price for the NvidiaGeForce RTX3090 is $ 1,499, but if Scalper gives way, it could skyrocket to over $ 2,000.

