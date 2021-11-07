DerAnfang Zombie Guide and Walkthrough-Call of Duty: Vanguard Wiki Guide





Having established the importance of the resources available in Artifacts and Fountain Square, there are three different portals around the map. Each of these portals has its own purpose. This is shown below. You must complete each of these goals to unlock the new area around Fountain Square and access benefits and other upgrades.

Bilt’s Purpose: Blitz’s purpose is fairly simple, as when zombies are in a hurry to your position, you are left to survive for a given period of time. If you’re looking for a quick tip, watch out for minimaps to avoid being attacked by unsuspecting zombies.

Harvesting Purpose: As the name implies, for harvesting purposes, collect 5 runestones from fallen zombies and deposit them in the SinEater Obelisk. Deposit the 5 runestones you need and the SinEater Obelisk will change to another location on the map. Obelisk locations are marked with a large star icon on the minimap. To reach this goal, the obelisk must be met a total of three times. Purpose of Sending: To complete the purpose of sending, you need to keep track of the zombie’s head as it moves on the map. You need to stay within that range to keep the travel meter filled, but keep in mind that if you get too far from your head, you will start to take damage until you are back at the required distance from your head. When the meter is full, teleport back to Fountain Square.How to get and use covenants

Completing each goal gives you the sacrificial spirit that you can spend at the Altar of the Covenant in the center of the Fountain Square. You can equip up to 3 covenants at a time. However, you will not be able to select from the complete list each time, as the choice of terms will change as each objective is completed.

Keep in mind that the longer you survive in a match, the fewer covenant choices you have. Below is a complete list of all available terms.

Ammo Gremlin: Stored weapons automatically replenish ammo from inventory. Brain Corruption: A chance to turn your enemies to your side. Cryofreeze: A chance to slow down your enemies. Defeat the Vulnerable: Causes more damage to slowed or stunned enemies. Dead Accurate: Hitting the same enemy in a row will do more damage. Deathblow: A critical kill returns the bullet to the clip. Mother load: Opportunity to store equipment after use. Resurrectionist: Resurrect allies faster. Splatterfest: Enemies killed by an explosion can explode. Unholy Ground: Causes more damage while stationary. How the benefits in Call of Duty work: Vanguard

Call of Duty Benefits System: Vanguard is completely overhauled, allowing you to invest in benefits while playing in-game, making it completely different from other Call of Duty games. Vanguard unlocks access to the Park Fountain when you reach your goal and unlock a new area in Stalingrad. This is intended to offer entirely new gameplay possibilities when you reach the second half of the match.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ign.com/wikis/call-of-duty-vanguard/Der_Anfang_Zombies_Guide_and_Walkthrough

