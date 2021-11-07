Vanguard is somehow attacking Attack on Titan’s crossover work





Vanguard

ATVI

Not in the territory of Fortnite, Call of Duty is increasingly leaning towards licensed IP crossovers, seeing Judge Dread, John McClane, Rambo, Jigsaw and more coming in past seasons of the game. But now we may be looking at something different from any other Call of Duty: Vanguard.

New data mining from Nanikos suggests that the strings swordtitan and aot_titan found in the code indicate that a crossover with Attack on Titan is coming. So far from the placement of the code, this is a new sword melee weapon, the main weapon used in the show, indicating that there is a new Attack on Titan-based operator. Fans suggest that the characters in the series may have some sort of mobility kit, such as the wires used to traverse the rooftop or the Titan itself.

Given the Attack on Titan, its rare crossover piece is a series that rarely uses guns, not the dread / rambo / die hard crossovers of the past. But depending on how they treat it, I can see it working.

The exact time of the crossover is not listed here, but the guess is December. It coincides with the premiere of the final part of the final season, which arrives on January 9, 2022. It would be a rare Call of Duty crossover that is directly linked to promoting something throughout the media, as most others just used it. IP, they don’t really advertise anything specific, except on rare occasions.

Attack on Titan

Crunchyroll

I’ve always wondered if there’s any provision in this kind of contract that if you sign an IP contract with Activision or Call of Duty, you can’t do it with Epic or Fortnite. For example, for Call of Duty IP transactions, Fortnite does not have its own version. The reverse is also true. At some point Fortnite was almost hoping to do something with Attack on Titan, but perhaps this COD deal shows that nothing is happening at all. So now, when the show comes back full in December, I start wondering if they’ll do a demon slayer crossover instead.

If what the leak suggests here actually appears in the game, it’s certainly interesting to see what this actually looks like. And if the operator is a particular character in the series, like Ellen or Mikasa, this seems to be a sort of essential to please the fans. Anyway, it should be interesting and probably a big money maker.

Follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. Subscribe to my free weekly content summary newsletter, God Rolls.

Get my science fiction novel Herokiller series and its audiobooks, as well as The Earthborn Trilogy in the audiobooks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2021/11/07/leak-suggests-call-of-duty-vanguard-is-doing-an-attack-on-titan-crossover-somehow/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos