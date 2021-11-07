Elon Musk voted on Twitter followers asking if he should sell 10 percent of Tesla’s stake.





Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, tweeted a vote on Saturday and should sell 10% of the carmaker’s stake to Twitter followers to pay more taxes on the surface Asked.

Recently, I’m proposing to sell 10% of Tesla’s stock, as unrealized profits, a means of tax avoidance, dominate, he tweeted. He said in a subsequent tweet that he would follow the poll results no matter what he did. By Sunday morning, positive responses led, accounting for 57% of more than 3.1 million votes.

Either way, I will protect the results of this poll

Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2021

Musk was a critic of the proposal to tax unrealized profits on listed assets for some of the wealthiest Americans. Senator Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) suggests that if the value of an asset increases, the person must pay taxes on unrealized profits, even if the person does not sell the asset. not. It will basically end the tax loophole that millionaires can postpone capital gains taxes indefinitely while being able to borrow on their wealth.

Eventually, they ran out of other people’s money, and then they came for you, Musk tweeted in October in response to a tweet expressing concern about the proposal.

Weiden responded to Musk’s thoughts by tweeting on Saturday. Whether or not the wealthiest man in the world pays taxes should not depend on the results of Twitter polls.

Saturday was also not the first time Musk came up with the idea of ​​selling a portion of Tesla’s stock. Musk told journalist Kara Swisher at a code meeting in September that he plans to sell most of Tesla’s stock options before they expire.I have a lot [stock] He said a huge block of options will sell in the fourth quarter as the options expire early next year.

Swisher asked if he was surprised at how much Tesla’s inventory had increased.I was on record and said I think [Teslas] In my opinion, Musk later added that the stock price was too high. What should i do? I’m not the one who raises it.

ProPublica journalist Jesse Eisinger pointed out on Twitter the third tweet in Musk’s Saturday thread. Note: I do not receive cash salaries or bonuses from anywhere. Since I only have stocks, the only way to pay taxes personally is to sell stocks to see news sites reporting how to prevent the ultra-rich from paying income tax.

Note, I don’t receive cash salaries or bonuses from anywhere. I only have stocks, so the only way to pay taxes personally is to sell stocks.

Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2021

Thank you for checking our story. Eisinga tweeted that the income tax of the ultra-rich was essentially voluntary, noting that Musk had previously called the story misleading.

Musk’s Twitter poll remained for hours on Sunday. Please update this post if he makes further comments.

