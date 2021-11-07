Bike taxi startup Rapido returns to pre-provided peak





New Delhi: Online bike taxi aggregator Rapido said demand has skyrocketed since local blockades were eased in many states, and business has peaked in precovid in recent weeks.

With offices, schools and universities nationwide, Rapido aims to more than triple the number of users trading on the platform in the next 18 months.

Rapido co-founder Arvind Sanka said there have been several recent cases of taxi drivers and rickshaws rejecting customers. This is promoting the adoption of bicycle taxis.

The company has recently secured $ 52 million in funding and plans to leverage its resources to expand its business.

Rapido currently offers motorcycle taxi services in 100 cities and auto rickshaw services in 26 cities. Sanka told ET that there are 150,000 to 160,000 bicycles and 70,000 cars running on the platform, and Rapido records 10 million orders a month in both categories.

Rapido is also working on electrifying the Delhi and Bangalore fleets in line with government initiatives, and plans to electrify a quarter of the motorcycle fleet by the end of next year.

Sign-in Not everyone will switch to an electric car right away, Sanka said. The total cost of ownership should make sense. We work with an intermediary company to help the captain move to an electric motorcycle for rent or lease. We act as demand creators.

The bicycle taxi and automotive businesses account for 55% and 25% of the company’s revenue, respectively, and the remaining 20% ​​entered last year to maintain its business last year amid severe turmoil in demand for mobility solutions. This is due to the hyper local delivery service. Following the outbreak of Covid-19.

The contributions of the three industries of bicycles, automobiles and delivery are expected to remain unchanged.

Rapido has partnered with 25 large and small aggregators for delivery services, and nearly 90% of its business comes from Swiggy, Zomato, and JioMart.

The company recently secured $ 52 million in the latest funding from new investors such as Shell Ventures, Yamaha, Cred founder Kunal Shah, Spotify India CEO Amajit Singh Batra, and Positive Moves Consulting. .. The round also saw continued support from existing investors Hero Group, Westbridge, Nexus Venture and Pawan Munjal, Chairman and Managing Director of Everblue Management.

Rapid will use its resources to make strategic investments in innovation, technology, talent and supply, Sankas said.

He said we run a profitable business and have sufficient capital. We invest in technology, onboard people to strengthen our leadership team, spend more on user growth through brand building initiatives, and enter new cities.

The company currently has 15 million trading users on its platform and aims to more than triple this to 50 million users in the next 18 months.

Launched in 2015, Rapido had previously raised $ 80 million from Westbridge AIF, Nexus Ventures, Saber Investment, Skycatcher LLC, Bace Fund and Integrated Growth Capital.

