California Commentary: Newsom is a Barrier to Technological Progress (Opinion)





2013, then-Lieutenant. Governor Gavin Newsom wrote Citizenville: How to Take Town Square Digital and Reinvent the Government. This book advances ideas on how governments can use technology to accommodate the needs, concerns, information, and collaboration of enlightened digital citizens. This book was well written and compelling.

John Coupal

Given the innovative ideas that have advanced in his book, it was disappointing to see the governor reject two bills that would have used technology to improve citizens’ access to government.

First, Senate Bill 675 approves that SSID individuals, regardless of age or age 62, will be allowed to pay property taxes in monthly installments, if the county’s supervisory board chooses. bottom. However, the ability to bill in monthly installments, ubiquitous in the private sector and already possible in states such as Idaho, Michigan, Ohio, and Texas, was clearly too much for the Golden State. Governor Newsom has denied the bill and said Californians struggling to pay property taxes already have options and the bill involves significant administrative and financial burdens. ..

Despite Proposal 13, many retirees and seniors with fixed interest rates still struggle to pay property taxes in two large lump sum payments.

The SB 675 provided homeowners with the additional option of paying taxes in a timely manner, while allowing property taxes to be included in their monthly budget. But when it comes to investing in things that benefit taxpayers, the governor has discovered new financial constraints, clearly hindering the government’s inability to implement widely available technologies.

Another example of Newsom’s veto was related to Act of Parliament 339. AB339 has strengthened community involvement by requiring public meetings of the city council and county oversight committees to include options for people to participate online or by phone. It can be done during a pandemic. Opposition from local governments narrowed the bill to include what was apparently a poison, and only applied to cities and counties with more than 250,000 inhabitants.

Not only does Newsom veto the bill and set a precedent that links public access requirements to the population of the jurisdiction, the bill limits flexibility and the affected local jurisdiction seeks to control the meeting. He said it would increase costs.

The government was able to master the skills during the pandemic, but otherwise it would not be possible to get off at the city or county office on weekdays, and after a five-hour dialogue it would be possible to master the skills for three minutes. It’s done. -Or- Fewer comments simply asked for too much.

Unfortunately, these two vetos reflect only the latest examples of California’s opposition to innovation. Attachment A to this mysterious resistance is, of course, the billions of dollars lost in the EDD scam. Years of audit reports have highlighted technical and procedural issues with unemployment offices, but the governor, his predecessor, and the state legislature should act only after the horse has left the barn. Was selected.

Also, Californians did not act on DMVs afflicted by long lines and outdated technology until the exposure of a secret DMV office for VIPs near the State Capitol puzzled the governor and Congress.

The argument that California does not have the public resources to invest in technologies that facilitate property tax payments and increase public participation in local governments is still spending billions of dollars on bullet trains everywhere. It certainly won’t be washed away while you’re there. The project may have been a technical victory when Leland Stanford was governor, but not Governor Newsom, a technocrat who wasn’t.

Jon Coupal is President of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayer Association.

