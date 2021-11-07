How to insert emoji using voice with Google Assistant





Much focus was on Pixel 6 and major camera upgrades from previous versions. However, with Google announcing one of the best Android smartphones, much more is happening besides the enhanced camera. Thanks to the power provided by the new Google Tensor chip, the company has introduced great features such as Live Translate. This includes the all-new Google Assistant voice input feature introduced since Google I / O 2019. With the combination of Pixel6 (and 6 Pro) and Tensor, you can now use your assistant to send messages and include emoji.

How to turn on assistant voice input

You must first equip your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro before you can use voice to insert emoji in the Google Assistant. It’s unclear if this feature is strictly limited to the Tensor chip, or if Google will include it in more devices in the future. However, Pixel 6 is the only Android smartphone that has this feature at this time.

If you own one of Google’s latest devices, you must first make sure your assistant’s voice input is turned on. This should be enabled by default, but here’s how to turn on the assistant’s voice input so that you can continue.

Open the Messages app on your Pixel 6. Tap the text entry box to display the keyboard.

On the keyboard toolbar, tap the gear icon.

Source: From the Android Central list[音声入力]Tap. At the top of the page, turn on assistant voice input.How to insert emoji using voice

If you enable voice input for your assistant, you can use the Google Assistant to dictate text messages. This includes adding punctuation, deleting words and sentences, sending messages, and even providing the ability to insert pictograms using voice.

Open the app you want to use to insert emoji. Tap the text entry box to display the keyboard.

On the keyboard toolbar, tap the microphone icon. You can also say “Hey Google, type”.

Source: Android Central Say the name of the emoji aloud. When you have finished inserting the emoji, say “stop”.

If you know the correct description of the emoji you’re using, then Pixel 6 and your assistant are fine. The only potential problem can occur if you’re looking for one of the more ambiguous emojis and don’t know the name from the top of your head. Still, here are some examples of emoji that you can insert into your message structure.

“Laughter pictogram” “Thumbs up pictogram” “Happy face pictogram” “Heart pictogram” “Kiss pictogram” “Smile pictogram” “Heart eye pictogram” “Love face pictogram” “Thank you pictogram”

If you want to get used to more emojis as well as give someone a thumbs up, I recommend checking out Emojipedia. This website makes it easy to search for emojis so you know exactly which emoji you want to use.

Our top device chooses Google Phone Google Pixel 6

Best Google Phone Ever

From long-deferred camera upgrades to unique designs that stand out from the crowd, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are simply great devices.

