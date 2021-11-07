Report: 51% of IT leaders do not believe that data breaches can be mitigated.





According to a recent Syntax study, 51% of IT leaders report that they cannot successfully mitigate data breaches and ransomware attacks. Overall, the report shows that leaders tend to over-expand their actual innovation capabilities. Many executives are at the forefront when it comes to innovation, also known as the top 5% of businesses, but their real capabilities reflect a different perspective.

As today’s business environment continues to change to accommodate more persistent hybrid work, new technologies that facilitate this way of working require skilled IT professionals, especially as cyberattacks continue to grow. is. IT leaders who overestimate their ability to innovate are at risk of missing key technologies that are lifelines in their business.

Fortunately, however, hybrid work puts digital transformation at the top of the list for IT leaders, and cloud spending is still at the top of the list. According to the survey, 94% of leaders are spending more on the cloud due to pandemics, and only 1% say they don’t have a cloud budget next year. Companies that aren’t planning to invest in technology or processes are generally single-digit numbers. This may be due to a persistent lack of talent, as nearly half (45%) of respondents report that they are not talented to move to the public cloud.

Nevertheless, investment in business intelligence is expected to increase in 2022. Nonetheless, only 36% believe they have staff to implement AI automation, so investing in automation, especially as 44% of companies plan to invest heavily in business intelligence. Can still face obstacles. function. Almost half (48%) of the companies surveyed automate more than half of their processes, but based on planned spending, that number will only increase slightly to 58% over the next five years.

Perhaps the most annoying thing is that 81% of respondents experienced a cyberattack last year. However, the result is that phishing was the most common type of attack reported, even though 60% of respondents said they were very ready to handle phishing attacks, so the leader is new. It indicates that you are not well prepared for the cybersecurity environment. When it comes to protecting hybrid workplaces, almost half (43%) of respondents say they are somewhat confident that they can protect themselves from cyberattacks.

It will be interesting to see how companies will fight their lack of skills in 2022 as outsourcing to partners gets lost. Managed Service Providers (MSPs) are the categories that have been slotted for the biggest reduction in investment next year. Similarly, budget allocations to outsourced security operations centers are shrinking.

Read the complete report for each syntax.

