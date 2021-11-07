Leak of CoD Vanguard suggests that Attack on Titan crossover is coming soon





A new leak about Call of Duty: Vanguard strongly suggests that Activision’s title will see an in-game crossover with the very popular Attack on Titan anime.

Ambitious pop culture crossovers have become fairly standard in video games in recent years, and titles like Fortnite have revolutionized the way multiplayer titles incorporate rich content.

Activision took a leaf from the Epic Games book to fund several megacrossovers in the Call of Duty series, with Ghostface from Scream and John McClane from Die Hard added as cosmetics.

Vanguard seems to be cut from the same cloth, and the release week leak implies an animated crossover of spectacular proportions.

Frank, the scary rabbit of Activision / AppleDonnie Darko, found his way to Warzone as part of The Haunting.

Call of Duty leaker “Nanicos” tweeted on November 7th. “There have been quite a few discoveries in Vanguard’s memory dumps. The most interesting are the references to the” swordtitan “and” aot_titan “operators. The theory is that there is a crossover piece of Vanguard’s Attack on Titan. (If so, maybe sometime in December). “

Attack on Titan is a very popular manga series written and drawn by Hajime Isayama. It has also been adopted in the acclaimed anime series, the final season of which will air in early 2022.

This may indicate the timing of the crossover. Attack on Titan may want to perform a crossover shortly before the new series airs.

There are quite a few found in Vanguard’s memory dumps. Most interesting are the references to the “swordtitan” and “aot_titan” operators.

The theory is that there will be an Attack on Titan crossover for the pioneers. (If so, maybe sometime in December) pic.twitter.com/DiPALtUDY6

— Nanikos (@_Nanikos_) November 7, 2021

Another leaker, Zesti, repeated the findings, suggesting that melee weapons inspired by the anime series are likely to be added when the crossover comes.

Weird melee weapons have become commonplace in CoD titles, with Vanguard appearing to follow.

Also, it seems that they are getting a “sword” melee weapon that is not a sword.

The codename is “aot_swords” / “s4_me_swordtitan”, and when you read “AOT” you think of “Attack on Titan”, but it’s Tin Foil Hat’s theory.

Activision Publising Inc.Property

— Zesty (@ZestyCODLeaks) November 5, 2021

Despite the leak, Attack on Titan crossover is not guaranteed until confirmed by Sledgehammer or Activision.

That said, Leak is very good news for fans who want to see the awesomeness of the anime and manga added to the World War II title.

