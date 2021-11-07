Elon Musk lets Twitter decide if part of Tesla’s stock should be sold





Musk, the company’s founder and chief executive officer, posted a poll on Saturday afternoon saying, “Recently, we’re selling 10% of Tesla’s stock because unrealized profits are a means of tax avoidance. I suggest that. Do you support this? ”

He added that no matter how it progressed, he would follow the results of the polls. Three hours after the vote was posted, more than 1 million people voted, with 54.1% agreeing and 45.9% disagreeing.

Mask does not receive salary from Tesla. His 170.5 million shares of Telsa were worth $ 208.3 billion at the close of trading on Friday. At a price of $ 12,209.09 per share, 10% of them are valued at $ 20.8 billion. With a long-term capital gains tax rate of 20% on someone in Musk’s income group, that would be equivalent to a tax bill from a sale approaching $ 4.2 billion.

He owns 80% of these 170.5 million Tesla shares since the company’s initial public offering in 2010.

According to a June ProPublica survey, Musk did not pay federal income tax in 2018 and paid only $ 65,000 in 2017. “Note: I don’t get cash salaries or bonuses from anywhere. I only have stock, so the only way to pay taxes personally is to sell stock,” Musk tweeted on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Musk offered to sell Tesla shares “now” if the United Nations could prove that $ 6 billion would solve the world’s hunger.

His comment on Monday was by David Beasley, director of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), to the ultra-rich, especially the two wealthiest people in the world, Jeff Bezos and Musk, the founders of Amazon. It was after asking “step up only once”. Resolve world hunger in an interview with CNN last week.

“$ 6 billion to help 42 million people who literally die if we don’t reach it. That’s not complicated,” Biesley said in a Connect the World program with CNN’s Becky Anderson. The total represents about 2% of Mask’s net worth.

Prince William also criticized millionaires focusing on space travel. This may include the mask that founded SpaceX. The company dispatched its first all-tourist crew to space in September, but most of the company’s revenue comes from commercial launches and NASA contracts. As of Saturday, Musk is the wealthiest person in the world, with a net worth of $ 338 billion. Bloomberg Millionaire Index.

