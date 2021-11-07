A Google app that pays you to perform tasks (and no, it’s not Google Opinion Rewards)





Task Mate is an application still under development and is currently only available in India.

Nowadays, smartphones, which can perform various tasks such as sending emails, manipulating bank accounts, checking the weather, and searching, have become the technology devices we use most on a daily basis. Information of any kind on the Internet, or communication with friends, family and colleagues.

Recently we talked about the best application for making money on our mobile, as it is interesting to have it available for our own benefit, taking into account the time we spend on smartphones. And one of the most famous is Google Rewards. This is an app that pays us to answer specific questions, but this money can only be used in the application store of the American giant Google Play Store.

Currently, Google has just released a new app that pays to perform certain tasks, which is done in real money and can transfer revenue to virtual wallet applications such as PayPal.

Here’s how Google’s new application works to make money: Task Mate

Task Mate is an application that allows you to make money by performing a variety of simple tasks such as conducting surveys, taking pictures of show windows, transcribing text, and recording voices of specific phrases.

So you can convert your Instagram posts to NFT and make money with them

When executed, these tasks enter review mode to see if they performed correctly. In that case, each task will be paid the previously marked amount and this amount will be added to your in-app account.

The main difference between this application and Google Rewards is that in addition to paying for real money, third parties can create tasks. This will reward you for completing the entrusted task.

Through the Task Mate user profile, you can track all tasks that have been performed, tasks that are awaiting review, and tasks that have not yet been completed.

Mistplay: Make money by playing with your phone with this application

Task Mate is one of the applications still under development and is currently only available in India. Google hasn’t yet confirmed when it will end the beta phase and whether it will reach more parts of the world, but soon enjoy this amazing application and make money in our country Will be able to.

