High-tech cosmetics to seduce Chinese consumers





From skin care products that use artificially created human enzymes to reduce dark spots to lipstick printers that create products that match the skin tone of customers, beauty brands around the world are at the 4th China International Import Expo. The association (CIIE) focuses on high-tech cosmetics. ) In Shanghai this week.

The transition to new technologies is designed to help global companies maintain their dominance in the critical Chinese market. China is the second largest cosmetics market in the world, but competition in this area is intensifying.

A new wave of Chinese brands is beginning to gain momentum, especially among young consumers who no longer recognize foreign products as inherently superior. According to data aggregator CBN Data, about 40% of Gen Z Chinese purchased beauty products are currently domestic brands.

Visitors tried the YSL lipstick printer at the LOral booth at CIIE in Shanghai on November 7, 2021. Provided by LOral

Beiersdorf AG, the owner of skin care brands La Prairie and Nivea, says it has invested heavily in research and development in China. Last year, the German company opened the world’s second largest R & D facility in Shanghai. We are also working on a launch plan for Nivea Aluminus 630, a skin care product that treats dark spots by reproducing the enzyme that produces pigment melanin in cells in China.

Vincent Warnery, CEO of Beiersdorf, said in a video interview at the Expo that he has put a lot of effort into innovation. We want to bring Luminous 630 to China soon to meet the needs of consumers.

Meanwhile, Japanese cosmetology group Shiseido exhibited a second skin technology that removes eye bags by forming a thin layer around the treatment area. The company also made its global debut at the exposition with the new ingestible beauty line Inryu.

Visitors will be waiting in line at the Beierdorfs Exhibition Area in CIIE, Shanghai, on November 7, 2021. Provided by: Beierdorf

French cosmetics company LOral has set up an area for visitors to try out the Yves Saint Laurent lipstick printer. This printer can also be used on the Chinese e-commerce platform Tmall. Visitors can feed their selfies to the printer via the app. The machine then creates a lipstick that matches the human skin color from a selection of 1,000 different colors.

The company is also hosting big bang beauty technology competitions for start-ups in China and France, the results of which will be announced on Monday. According to Fabrice Megarbane, president of LOral in North Asia, the contest already has more than 400 entries.

As livestreams become part of the mainstream, many Chinese start-ups continue to innovate in that regard, and we believe there are many good suppliers in this area, Megarbane told Sixth Tone Friday. rice field.

(Header image: Visitors tried Yves Saint Laurent lipstick printer at the LOral booth at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai on November 7, 2021. Provided by LOral)

