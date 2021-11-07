CoD Vanguard: Optimal audio settings for games and voice chat





Call of Duty: Looking for the best audio settings for Vanguard? Below is an overview of everything you need to keep track of your opponents in style.

Sledgehammer Games has returned the battle to World War II with a plethora of destructive weapons to destroy its enemies. Vanguard may be using a controversial mechanic this time, but with a fine-tuned setup, he can remain the ultimate champion.

Here’s how to put together the best audio settings in CoD: Vanguard.

Contents Vanguard game sound settings

When it comes to dominating the Vanguard map, having huge skills is only half the battle. Now that additional features like Dead Silence are back in the selection of perks, you need to listen to the enemies trying to send you back to the frustrated lobby. Not everyone has access to headphones, so we’ve put together a setup that’s ready for the player no matter what sound they hear.

For game sounds, you can use the following settings to jump to your enemies.

Master Volume: 100 Music Volume: 0-25 Dialog Volume: 35-50 Sound Effect Volume: 100 Hit Marker Sound Effect: Vanguard Audio Mix: Headphones (this can be changed to your liking) Killstreak Music: On Monaural Audio: Off Speaker / Headphones Game Sound Device: Output destination

If you can use your headphones while playing Vanguard, it’s a good idea to tweak some settings to make them even more accurate. Jackwall’s music may be great, but you’ll want to minimize everything but gunshots.

Go ahead and lower it to at least 5% to enhance the more traditional sound effects. You’re definitely stacking up kill streaks, which will make the announcer pretty talkative. To rest his mouth, the volume of the conversation can be reduced to less than 50% if necessary.

There are many weapons to experiment with in Activision Vanguard.

Various presets can be enabled in other parts of the CoD franchise, such as Warzone, but at this point Vanguard is a bit more limited in that regard. However, as more updates arrive, more customization can be expected in the future.

Vanguard voice chat settings

When playing on the PlayStation 5, most teams prefer to chat with each other using the game base. If you still tend to use the in-game chat feature instead, we’ll cover those settings as well. Here’s what you can do to get the most out of voice chat:

Voice Chat: Speaker / Headphone Voice Chat Device: Where to send voice to microphone Device: Selected Microphone PC Only – Microphone Activation Mode: Push to Talk PC Only – Push to Talk (Voice Chat): V Open Microphone Activation Threshold: 3 Voice chat Volume: 25 Microphone volume: 25 Voice chat Effect: No effect

If you prefer to speak only when you need it, the push-to-talk feature for PC players is a useful feature. Alternatively, if you are constantly communicating with other players, you can leave this set to Open Mic.

And you have it. Now you’re ready to conquer your rivals with some great sound settings. Want to know how to get the most out of your gun? Many guides are available to meet all Vanguard needs.

