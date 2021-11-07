Google / CME: Wall Street is Silicon Valley’s last frontier





Technology giants that offer the highest quality online technology and equity capital go beyond the daily exchange business. However, on Thursday, Chicago-based futures exchange CME announced that its trading system would bring technology to Google’s cloud and sell $ 1 billion in shares to search groups.

CME wants to leverage its expertise in high-tech Jaguar notebooks in analytics and machine learning. The 10-year contract is sealed with chunks of convertible preferred stock. But using such purchasing power beyond Silicon Valley should elicit Google’s power and reach scrutiny, even for such small transactions.

Google saw a chance. Its cloud infrastructure business lags behind Amazon Web Services and Microsoft’s business. However, with a market capitalization of $ 1.9 trillion and a cash balance of nearly $ 150 billion, the partnership with CME seems very difficult.

CME is the world’s largest stock exchange by market capitalization with a stock price of $ 79 billion. The exchange sector is very concentrated. The largest beasts in the jungle include ICE, London Stock Exchange Group, Deutsche Boerse and Nasdaq. Automation and scale have reduced trading friction.

The latest computing advances from tech giants have the potential to be even more efficient. However, exchanges are highly regulated and vulnerable to benign technology snuffs that can lead to catastrophic loss of service.

There is no big difference between Amazon, Microsoft, Google and other centralized industry cloud providers. However, while Amazon’s market share is just over half, Google is less than 20%, with Microsoft in between. Google generally does not accept bronze medals. Its shareholders wouldn’t mind spending $ 1 billion on a key Wall Street business foothold.

Mergers and acquisitions by tech giants are already in the spotlight of regulators, given their size and benefits. Their huge cash balance gives them ample room to break into other sectors after large payments to shareholders.

No one expects Google to buy CME altogether. However, the clear interest of tech giants in securities trading, the most valuable form of data generation, needs to warn regulators and investment banks. Wall Street could be Silicon Valley’s last frontier.

The Lex team is interested in hearing more from our readers. In the comments section below, please tell us what you think of Google’s CME partnership.

Google / CME: Wall Street is the last frontier in Silicon Valley Source Link Google / CME: Wall Street is the last frontier in Silicon Valley

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://californianewstimes.com/google-cme-for-silicon-valley-wall-street-is-the-final-frontier/584255/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos