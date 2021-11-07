Innovate to solidify the place





It was sometime in the early 1970s. PR Ramasubrahmaneya Rajah, then chairman of Madras Cement (now Ramco Cement), was visiting the Idukki dam construction site in Kerala. The company was a major supplier of this project. There he noticed that the engineer was mixing fly ash and cement before use. They told him that mixing fly ash could prevent the formation of cracks. It aroused an idea in his head. He returned and asked authorities why fly ash could not be used as a standard input for cement manufacturing. Soon, almost every cement the company produced contained fly ash. This was the beginning of the Rs 530 billion Ramco Cements product innovation journey.

For many years, the company has adhered to its core philosophy of “providing the right product for the right application,” and today sells more than 20 different products for a variety of applications. With these efforts, Ramco Cements CEO AV Dharmakrishnan positions the company as a technology leader, a premium player with better industry margins, and enjoys the same stock market valuation as domestic players despite its regional presence. Is done. This is because cement is still perceived by many as a commodity play. Product innovations over the last 100 years have led to the development of different grades of cement (33, 43, 53 grades), mixed cements (including fly ash or slag), or several variations for specific applications such as: Including, there were few. We manufacture concrete railroad sleepers and build oil wells and airport runways.

Not just products

The company had multiple brands on the market. Balaji K Moorthy, Executive Director of Marketing, aimed to target multiple price points and use the same wine in different bottles. He adds that by developing and launching products for specific applications on a larger scale, cement proved to be more than just a product, it helped to innovate the product.

Innovation companies began in the 1970s, but chose to take advantage of them until the end of the century. Ramco Supergrade, a fly ash-based mixed cement brand, was launched in 1998. Despite its obvious advantages, it has increased strength, is crack-free, is environmentally friendly (ecologically dangerous to consume, store or dispose of fly ash), saves limestone, but is a mixed cement. Occupies only 10% of the industry. Regular Portland cement (OPC) dominated the market with a 90% share. Advertising blitz, combined with extensive dealer education on the positive attributes of mixed cement, first changed consumer perceptions and then their tastes. The industry initially despised and reacted to Ramco Supergrade, dragging the company into the Indian Advertising Standards Council for misrepresentation. Today, 90% of the market is mixed cement, and almost all major cement players have launched their own mixed cement brands.

The success of Super Grade has accelerated the company’s journey of innovation. In 2000, we established the Ramco Research and Development Center (RRDC) in Chennai with the goal of developing application-based products. Soon after, MACE (an acronym for Masons, Architects, Contractors and Engineers), an initiative to provide onsite engineering solutions for large projects and provide after-sales support for individual homes, was launched in 2001. These two developments have opened up Ramcos’ innovation potential. Most of the ideas came from MACE, but RRDC tried to convert them into commercial products, explains MSrinivasan, executive director of operations.

Shift from brick

In 2002, the company launched a series of dry mix products in collaboration with Germany’s M-Tec. These include Block Fix (block laying mortar), Tile Fix (tile mortar), Super Fine (cement-based putty), and Tile Grout (polymer-based cement grout).

About 10 years ago, the MACE team noticed that builders were migrating from construction bricks to cement hollow blocks. The growing demand for cement blocks has caused problems. Normal cement caused a lot of waste (because the edge of the cement block broke) and wasted a lot of time (because it didn’t harden quickly). This has impacted blockmaker profitability and throughput. In 2014, the company launched Ramco Superfast, a cement that not only cures quickly, but also keeps the edges from breaking. Today, Ramco is the market leader in this segment.

When it comes to specific uses, Ramco Cements realized that it wasn’t the first choice for consumers. RRDC investigated the problem and realized that consumers wanted early strength and durability. After 18 months of R & D and field trials, Ramco Supercrete for individual homebuilders and Ramco Infra for skyscrapers hit the market in 2019. Ramco Cements claims that it has already taken market share from segment leaders.

We often go back to the basics and find out what consumers want, says Dharmakrishnan. It led to the launch of Ramco Superplaster in 2021. Stucco does not require strength, but cement has traditionally been used. We have developed a product that uses a material that reduces cement and prevents cracks.

Ramco is today the second largest player in market share after Ultratech in South India. According to the company, it has at least 200-300 revenues per ton, and more revenue from application-specific brands.

The company has invested more than Rs 50 billion in creating the product innovation infrastructure needed in the last few years, and its efforts have been successful. In his research report, BNK Securities’ Amit Srivastava states that Ramco Cements’ valuation premium will continue as its product strategy promotes continued growth aside from improved profit margins.

