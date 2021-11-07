Why innovation can stop inflation





Almost all economic conversations these days seem to be settled over inflation. Each question seems to lead to another question. Is it temporary? Will it get worse? If so, when? And how much? Which of the many factors we build, such as a surge in demand after Covid-19, a shortage of supply chains, fiscal and fiscal stimulus, energy policy, many changes in post-pandemic life, work and play? What should be the most important when it’s happening?

In every discussion, one point is rarely discussed. This is arguably the role of technology as the most important variable in inflation potential over the next few years.

From labor shortages to transportation bottlenecks, fuel costs and even long-term pressures such as aging populations, all inflationary factors can be priced in unpredictable ways. Change is imminent.

Consider a clean energy transition. Already, the demand for electric vehicles is pushing up the prices of commodities such as copper, lithium, nickel and cobalt. Green vehicles and power plants consume far more metal than the technology they replace. Energy prices could rise further in the short term as more companies and countries move to carbon taxes and try to limit fossil fuel production.

But, of course, a wider timeline is important. The rapid transition to a cleaner world creates inflationary pressure and dramatically reduces the cost of climate-related disasters in the long run.

In addition, innovation itself ultimately reduces costs. According to Morgan Stanley data, commodity prices have been on a downward trend for 200 years, except for short-term surges. This is because every time one energy source was too expensive, a new energy source was invented instead.

It may be heading for a cold and expensive winter. However, given the plunge costs of renewable energy technologies such as solar panels and wind farms (and the increase in public and private investment in them), the final destination will be much better over time. There are good reasons to expect it to be a cheap place. It dents some of the similarities in 1970s stagflation.

What about the inflationary side of supply chain delays? Some logistics experts believe that port backups will last for years. Still, we’ve seen the largest and wealthiest companies (Amazon, Walmart, Costco, etc.) adapt to their problems with their own innovations.

These innovations include more vertical integration (for example, owning rather than renting a portion of your own shipping container to allow more control), but use an artificial intelligence system. .. It also includes improving delivery tracking. Self-driving cars, both trucks and ships, are gaining new interest. The first autonomous container ship will be tested in Norway by the end of the year. As such systems smooth traffic, supply chain delays and price pressures begin to ease.

As the Internet of Things becomes more widespread, more companies will use new technologies to improve efficiency. As Cathiewood, CEO of Ark Investment Management, pointed out in a recent interview, innovations such as autonomous mobility, blockchain, gene editing, adaptive robots, and neural networks are their impact. Time can span all areas of business.

Indeed, they will disrupt the labor market in ways we have not yet imagined. For example, technology can play an important role in offsetting inflationary pressures. Baby Boom Aging By increasing the productivity of existing healthcare workers and systems, more care is needed at the right time when the workforce is shrinking.

China, which has invested $ 1.5 billion (and billions more in artificial intelligence) to use big data for health care over the last decade, could be the epicenter of AI-driven diagnostics and healthcare innovation. I have.

Of course, the politics of using big data in sensitive areas such as healthcare and finance vary from country to country, as regulators are addressing the social impact of such cutting-edge technologies. These differences in national policy contribute to cross-border friction in global business and can itself be inflationary when it comes to the movement of people, goods and capital.

In a multipolar world, there will inevitably be more delays, shortages and supply and demand mismatches in the short term.

Still, the fact that the global economy has been slightly fragmented over the last two years is also an opportunity for technology-driven innovation that could ultimately lower prices. Think about vertical farming. Growing products in minutes from where people eat, telemedicine and virtual education Platforms for reducing travel costs, and 3D manufacturing through complex and remote supply chains.

These are just a handful of many new technologies that are currently booming. The potential change that such innovations can bring is arguably the only major disinflationary trend at this time. But you may think it is the most powerful.

