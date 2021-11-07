How to get the magic eraser of Google Pixel 6 on your Google phone





The Pixel 6 magic eraser is finally not exclusive. Before that, they figured out how to get this feature on every other pixel.

Among the many new Google Pixel 6 y Pixel 6 Pros, a new feature called “Magic Eraser” makes it easy to remove unwanted objects from your photos and take advantage of machine learning and artificial intelligence techniques.

This is one of the exclusive features of Google Pixel 6 Pro, but it can be used with earlier models of the Pixel series without the use of third-party tools. To do this, you need to go through the simple process described below.

So you can get Google Pixel 6 Magic Eraser on your old Pixel smartphone

The Google Pixel 6 Magic Eraser can be used with other Pixel smartphones as long as it has been updated to Android 12.

Also, in order to operate, you need to download the APK installer, which is a tool that allows you to easily install the Android app package. , Used to install the Google Photos version, which includes a magic eraser feature.

Those unfamiliar with this feature need to know that it is a file. With the built-in photo tools, you can easily remove objects and people from your photos by simply touching the item you want to delete. In the pictures below these lines, you can see her work in more detail.

The process to follow to use a magic eraser on any pixel is as follows:

Download the APKM file from a file The latest version of Google Photos available on Pixel smartphones running Android 12. AbreSplit APK installer (SAI). Click Install APK and select the file you downloaded in the previous step in File Explorer. Press Install to give SAI access to the permissions required to be able to install third-party applications. In the Google Photos notification displayed on the screen,[更新]Tap.

that’s it. This will update your Google Photos version to the latest available version that includes Magic Eraser. To use it, simply open the image, press the edit button, and press “Tools”. Where are the files displayed? New eraser function.

